AI Detects Missed Polyps in Colorectal Cancer Screening

New clinical trial aims to improve polyp detection during colorectal cancer screenings



AI Traces Undetected Colorectal Cancer Lesions



Endocuff, an advanced medical device technology coupled with Computer-Aided Detection (CADe) systems, a form of artificial intelligence (AI), helps to reduce the risk of missed polyps or lesions, during colonoscopy procedures. This new clinical trial was conducted at Marshall University ().Gastroenterologists at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine are investigating the combined use of Endocuff, a device attached to a colonoscope—the long, flexible tube with a small camera at the end used during a colonoscopy—and a CADe system that leverages AI to enhance accuracy in identifying abnormalities.Both devices have individually shown promise in improving colon lesion detection and patient safety during colonoscopies, but this is the first study that combines the use of both tools in a single trial in the United States.“The objective of this study is to investigate whether theand to determine if there is a specific group of patients who would benefit from this integrated strategy,” said Wesam Frandah, M.D., a board-certified gastroenterologist at Marshall Health, associate professor of medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and lead researcher on the study.The randomized controlled trial, registered under NCT06116864, aims to improve adenoma and polyp detection rates. Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women in the United States. Early detection through colorectal cancer screenings is essential for timely intervention and improved patient outcomes.Source-Eurekalert