medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Age Factor Could Determine Walking After Hip Fracture

by Rishika Gupta on  February 27, 2019 at 12:09 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

After hip surgery, your age could indicate if you will be able to walk independently or not, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the Orthopaedic Trauma journal.
Age Factor Could Determine Walking After Hip Fracture
Age Factor Could Determine Walking After Hip Fracture

Most middle-aged and older adults recover their ability to live independently within a year after surgery for hip fracture, reports a study in the Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma.

Even patients older than 80 are usually able to resume living independently - although they're less likely to regain independent walking ability, according to the new research, led by Emil H. Schemitsch, MD, of University of Western Ontario. Dr. Schemitsch and colleagues write, "Identifying factors associated with living and walking independently following hip fracture may help surgeons better identify which patients are at risk and optimize care of patients with this injury."

What Factors Predict Recovery of Function After Hip Fracture Surgery?

The study included over 600 patients aged 50 or older who underwent surgery for a common type of hip fracture - fracture of the femoral neck. Patients were drawn from the recently completed FAITH (Fixation Using Alternative Implants for the Treatment of Hip fractures) randomized controlled trial. That study compared two types of bone screws (cancellous screws versus a sliding hip screw) for fracture repair in 1,079 patients from 81 clinical sites in the United States, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom, and India. The new analysis included only patients who were living and walking independently before they fractured their hip.

To be included in the new analysis, patients also had to have one-year follow-up data on whether they had returned to independent, non-institutionalized living and independent walking, without any type of walking aid. The goals of the study were to descriptively quantify patients' changes in living status and use of walking aids over the one year after hip fracture and identify factors predicting a greater chance of returning to independent living and independent mobility.

One year after hip fracture, three percent of patients aged 50 to 80 years at the time of surgery were living in some type of institution, as compared to 20 percent of patients older than 80. Of those who were walking independently before a hip fracture, about 34 percent of 50- to 80-year-old patients required some type of walking aid, as did 69 percent of those in the over-80 group.

Age 50 to 80 was a strong predictor of returning to independent living and independent walking one year after hip fracture surgery. Patients with good fitness before surgery (ASA physical status class I) and current nonsmokers were also more likely to regain independent living and independent walking ability within one year after hip fracture.

Patients who were not using a walking aid before their hip fracture and those having "acceptable" hip implant placement were also more likely to return to independent living. Predictors of independent walking included living independently before fracture, having a non-displaced fracture, and not needing revision surgery.

Hip fractures are a common type of "fragility fracture," affecting an estimated 1.6 million people globally each year. For many older adults, hip fracture leads to decreased mobility, reduced ability to perform activities of daily living, and loss of independence.

The study helps the orthopedic care team to better understand what factors affect the chances of recovering independence and mobility after surgery for a femoral neck fracture. The results suggest that most patients aged 50 to 80 will be able to live and walk independently in one year after hip fracture. Patients over 80 also have a good chance of returning to independent living, although they are likely to need some kind of walking aid. In addition to age, previous physical fitness, smoking, certain fracture characteristics, and undergoing revision surgery to the hip also affect the chances of regaining independence. Dr. Schemitsch and colleagues conclude: "Identifying factors associated with living and walking independently following a hip fracture may help the orthopedic community better identify which patients are at risk for loss of independence and mobility following a hip fracture, and ultimately help to optimize the care of patients with this type of injury."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Hip Fracture Operated Successfully on a 104-year-old Lady

A complex hip fracture was successfully performed on a 104-year-old Mrs. Ganga Lalji Gala from Mulund, who had acute pain and less movement due to age factor.

Screening Will Prevent Hip Fractures Before They Happen

A simple questionnaire, combined with bone mineral density measurements for some, would help identify those at risk of hip fracture.

Delaying Hip Fracture Surgery Increases Risk of Death

Individuals who undergo hip fracture surgery after 24 hours are at an increased risk of death and complications than individuals who had surgery within 24 hours.

Most Elderly Hip Fractures Occur in Warm Months and Indoors

Falls are one of the most common health concerns faced by the elderly and the majority of falls occur during warm months, and most of them happen indoors rather than out.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Fracture of Knee Cap

Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.

Hip replacement

Are you experiencing pain due to damaged hips? Travel abraod to get replacement surgery at affordable prices.

Screening for Osteoporosis

The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss

A few extra steps a day are enough to keep you fit.

More News on:

Fracture Fracture of Knee Cap Waist to Hip Ratio Hip Replacement Colle’s Fracture Fracture Neck of Femur Body Types and Befitting Workouts Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss Walking As An Exercise Screening for Osteoporosis 

What's New on Medindia

Monoplegia

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

Health Benefits of Mustard Oil
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive