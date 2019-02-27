medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Corticosteroids Linked to Birth Size

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 27, 2019 at 12:38 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Infants who were exposed to antenatal corticosteroid therapy (ACT) to accelerate lung maturation had a significant reduction in birth size, stated new study of 278,508 births published this week in PLOS Medicine by Alina Rodriguez of the University of Lincoln and Imperial College London, UK, and colleagues.
Corticosteroids Linked to Birth Size
Corticosteroids Linked to Birth Size

However, many exposed infants end up born at term and are therefore exposed unnecessarily to any potential harms of ACT. In the new study, researchers studied all live-born singleton births in Finland from 2006 through 2010. De-identified data were available on ACT exposure, birth weight, birth length, head circumference, Apgar scores, and medical care of infants.

4,887 women (1.75%) were treated with ACT and, of those exposed, more than 44% (2173) of infants were born at term. Adjusted analyses showed significant differences in birth weight between exposed and unexposed infants, with an apparent reduction in birth weight of 61.54 grams for very preterm babies exposed to ACT (±SE 28.62, P<.03), 222.78 grams for preterm babies (±SE 19.64, P<.001), 159.25 grams for near term babies (±SE 19.14, P<.001), and 91.62 grams for term babies (±SE 11.86, P<.03). Associations were also seen for birth length and head circumference. There were no significant differences in Apgar scores, but ACT-exposed infants generally required greater medical care during the first seven days of life and beyond.

"These findings provide strong evidence indicating that ACT is associated with reduced fetal growth in humans and provide an agenda for further studies," the authors say. "Early care decisions need to identify high-risk patients and weigh benefits of ACT against potential harm of unnecessary exposure."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.

Vaginal Progesterone Can Reduce Preterm Birth

Vaginal progesterone is effective in reducing preterm birth and neonatal morbidity and mortality in women with a mid-trimester sonographic short cervix.

Quiz on Corticosteroids

Corticosteroids are life-saving medications that can revive a person of serious conditions. Test your knowledge on corticosteroids by taking this ...

Safety and Effectiveness of Corticosteroids Linked to Genetic Variants

A new study identifies a genetic variant that can improve the safety and effectiveness of corticosteroids, the drug used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Addison’s Disease

Do you know what Osama bin Laden and John F Kennedy have in common? They are both Addisonians!

Bursitis

Bursitis is the inflammation of the bursa, which is a fluid-filled sac that reduces friction during joint movement.

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for the allergy sufferer to choose the right over-the-counter drugs.

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy to two or more unrelated drugs.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

More News on:

Addison’s Disease Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy Bursitis Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Monoplegia

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

Health Benefits of Mustard Oil
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive