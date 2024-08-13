A Simple Test Predicts Smokers` Success in Quitting

Smoking harms nearly every organ in the body and is a leading cause of preventable death worldwide. A recent study analyzing data from nearly 6,000 smokers with cancer reveals that predicting who will successfully quit smoking might be more feasible than previously believed. This discovery has significant implications for cancer treatment and patient outcomes. Starting smoking cessation is crucial for cancer patients, as continuing to smoke can negatively impact treatment success, increase the risk of secondary cancers, and diminish quality of life. “Data suggest that between 15 and 60 percent of individuals who smoked before their cancer diagnosis continue to smoke after their diagnosis,” notes Rubén Rodríguez-Cano, an associate professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology’s Department of Psychology(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Assessing Addiction More EfficientlyUnderstanding the degree of addiction is essential for predicting a patient’s likelihood of quitting smoking and, consequently, their survival chances. Rodríguez-Cano and his team, in collaboration with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, sought to streamline the process of assessing smoking addiction.
The study compared the effectiveness of two different addiction assessment tests: the comprehensive Fagerström Test for Cigarette Dependence (FTCD) and a simplified version known as the Heaviness of Smoking Index (HSI). The HSI, which includes only two questions about daily cigarette consumption and the timing of the first cigarette after waking, proved to be nearly as effective as the FTCD.
“We investigated nearly 6,000 cancer patients and found that both the full and simplified tests provided similar results in predicting cigarette addiction and smoking abstinence at 3, 6, and 9 months after quitting,” Rodríguez-Cano explains.
Variation in Test EffectivenessHowever, the simplified test’s effectiveness varies among different demographic groups. Specifically, it was less effective for Non-Hispanic Black patients. The reasons for this discrepancy remain unclear, with researchers speculating that social or genetic factors play a role.
Despite these limitations, the findings suggest that a simpler test could offer a practical alternative for assessing smoking addiction, potentially easing the strain on healthcare systems and improving cancer treatment strategies. Future research may further refine these tools to ensure they are effective across diverse patient populations.
