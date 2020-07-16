5,000 Discharged, Over 1 Lakh Cured In India

About 5,000 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday while 4,496 persons tested positive for coronavirus.



In a statement issued here, the department said 5,000 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals taking the total tally to 102,310.

‘The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 7,531.’





The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 47,340.



The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,291 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 80,961. The active cases in the city stands at 15,606 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai on Wednesday stood at 1,484.



According to the department, 4,496 persons tested Covid-19 positive in the state over the past 24 hours taking the tally to 151,820 in the state.