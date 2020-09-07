by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 9, 2020 at 11:07 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

500-bed Covid Care Centre Set Up
Chief Minister a 500-bed Covid care centre, set up in record six days, at the Commonwealth Games stadium.

To enhance the city's medical infrastructure, the centre has been attached to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. A team of 80 doctors and 150 nurses has been stationed at the centre by the 'Doctors For You', an NGO, for the treatment of patients.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the East District administration team were present on the occasion.


"The capacity of LNJP, which had 2,000 beds, has been enhanced by adding of 100 beds through Shehnai Banquet. Now 500 more beds have been added through this facility, taking the number of beds to 2,600," said Kejriwal.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said if a patient's condition deteriorated, he would be transferred from the general ward to the HDU. In case of no noticeable improvement, he would be taken to the LNJP Hospital, he added.

The new Covid centre is equipped with CCTV cameras, food facility for up to 700, ambulance arrangements for the LNJP Hospital, specialists and doctors, mental health care counsellors and leisure activities, like books or board games.

The centre, set up by the District Disaster Management Authority in cooperation with 'Doctors For You', has separate beds for men and women.

Of the 500 beds, 350 are reserved for men and 100 for women. The remaining 50 beds with oxygen supply system are reserved for critical patients.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator