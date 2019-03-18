medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

3D Models to Decrease Side Effects of Radiotherapy

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 18, 2019 at 5:08 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Radiotherapy side effects could soon be a thing of the past. Thanks to a breakthrough by University of South Australia (UniSA) and Harvard University researchers.
3D Models to Decrease Side Effects of Radiotherapy
3D Models to Decrease Side Effects of Radiotherapy

UniSA biomedical engineer Professor Benjamin Thierry is leading an international study using organ-on-a-chip technology to develop 3D models to test the effects of different levels and types of radiation.

A microfluidic cell culture chip closely mimics the structure and function of small blood vessels within a disposable device the size of a glass slide, allowing researchers and clinicians to investigate the impact of radiotherapy on the body's tissues.

To date, scientists have relied on testing radiotherapy on cells in a two-dimensional environment on a slide.

Professor Thierry, from UniSA's Future Industries Institute (FII) and the ARC Centre of Excellence in Convergent Bio-Nano Science and Technology (CBNS), says the organ-on-a-chip technology could reduce the need for animal studies and irrelevant invitro work, both of which have major limitations.

"An important finding of the study is that endothelial cells grown in the standard 2D culture are significantly more radiosensitive than cells in the 3D vascular network. This is significant because we need to balance the effect of radiation on tumour tissues while preserving healthy ones," Prof Thierry says.

The findings, published in Advanced Materials Technologies, will allow researchers to fully investigate how radiation impacts on blood vessels and - soon - all other sensitive organs.

"The human microvasculature (blood vessel systems within organs) is particularly sensitive to radiotherapy and the model used in this study could potentially lead to more effective therapies with fewer side effects for cancer patients," Prof Thierry says.

More than half of all cancer patients receive radiotherapy at least once in the course of their treatment. While it cures many cancers, the side effects can be brutal and sometimes lead to acute organ failure and long-term cardiovascular disease.

Prof Thierry's team, including UniSA FII colleague Dr Chih-Tsung Yang and PhD student Zhaobin Guo, are working in close collaboration with the Royal Adelaide Hospital and Harvard University's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute with the support of the Australian National Fabrication Facility.

"Better understanding the effect of radiotherapy on blood vessels within organs - and more generally on healthy tissues - is important, especially where extremely high doses and types of radiation are used," Dr Yang says.

The researchers' next step is to develop body-on-chip models that mimic the key organs relevant to a specific cancer type.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Scientists Grow 3D Models of Neuron to Help Treat Parkinson's Patients

In the brain of Parkinson's patients, the progressive loss of neurons is slow yet inexorable and there are no drugs that can halt this insidious process.

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

In depth information about various types of external beam radiotherapy for treatment of prostate cancer. Radiotherapy is an alternative to surgical treatment such as radical prostatectomy.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Male Breast Cancer

Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Radiosurgery

Radiosurgery, also called Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), is a procedure that uses a beam of radiation to treat cancer of the brain, spinal cord and other parts of the body using a Gamma Knife® or CyberKnife®. Radiosurgery can be carried out by a linear accelerator (LINAC), which uses CyberKnife® or TrueBeam® radiotherapy systems. Other radiotherapy technologies include Gamma Knife® and Proton therapy.

Radiotherapy

A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer affecting the striated muscles. It mostly occurs in children.

More News on:

Radiotherapy Hodgkins Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Rhabdomyosarcoma Male Breast Cancer External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer Radiosurgery 

What's New on Medindia

Diet Management in Acidity and GERD

Chew Your Food Well

Amazing 7 Ways to Deal with Exam Stress
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive