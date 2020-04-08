by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 4, 2020 at 7:35 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

200-mark Of Covid-19 Deaths Passed in Odisha
Covid-19 death toll crossed the 200-mark in Odisha as 10 patients died to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

The number of fatalities due to coronavirus rose to 217 in the state.

The fresh Covid deaths have been reported from Ganjam (3), Khurda (1), Gajapati (2), Rayagada (3) and Kalahandi (1).


The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state rose to 36,297 as 1,384 more persons tested positive for the virus, said the department.

Of the new cases, 873 were detected in quarantine while 511 are local contact cases.

Corona hotspot Ganjam reported highest 331 positive cases followed by Khurda (211), Koraput (97), Sambalpur (93) and Cuttack (89).

The number of active cases in the state rose to 14,095 while 21,954 persons have recovered so far.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake