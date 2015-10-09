Home Remedies for Staph Infection

Turmeric : Turmeric is an excellent antibiotic and anti-inflammatory food product effective in curbing staph infection. A tonic made of turmeric powder mixed with black pepper, water and coconut oil taken several times a day is helpful in curing infection. Turmeric powder mixed with lime powder and water can also be applied as a paste on affected area to reduce the pain and redness. It dries up the pus in the blister and reduces infection.

Castor oil : Castor oil shows improved healing in staph infection as a result of its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. It provides warmth to infected area drying out the pus and relieving pain. Apply some warm castor oil with a cotton swab on the wound and cover it lightly with bandage or flannel cloth. This will give necessary warmth to the wound and fasten healing.

Tea tree oil : Another bactericidal herb is tea tree. Its oil decreases the growth of bacteria reducing the effects of staph infection. Mixture of tea tree oil and honey is efficient in preventing growing staph bacteria and soothing boils. Apply few drops of tea tree oil to help reduce pain and itching due to staph infection on face.

Apple cider vinegar : It is shown to have anti-bacterial and anti fungal properties that effectively help lessen infection. Cotton soaked in apple cider vinegar applied over infected region or mix with baking soda and apply it as a paste to rapidly reduce pain and discomfort. A mixture of apple cider vinegar in honey and water if consumed two to three times a day help alleviate the pain and eliminate infection.

Coconut oil : Coconut oil has a lasting soothing effect on blistered and itchy skin. Its antibacterial properties help in reducing infection and healing skin gently. Apply a dab of coconut oil on blisters for cooling effect and faster cure.

Basil: Basil is a proven preventive against numerous infections. Daily intake of few basil leaves in tea is recommended to keep infections away. Fresh basil leaves extracted into juice is applied on affected area to cure staph infection. It helps reduce various symptoms related to staph infection such as redness, itching and prevent it from increasing. Basil oil is also effective in treating infection.

Eucalyptus oil: Eucalyptus yields oil rich in terpenoids such as eucalyptol and cineole which are antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and expectorant in nature. Such a therapeutic profile makes it a potent treatment against wide range of bacteria. It is considered as a good broad spectrum antiseptic herb for antibiotic resistant bacteria as MRSA. Prepare a tea by boiling few drops of eucalyptus oil in water and drink it 2 times a day to cure staph infection or apply it directly over the affected area.

Goldenseal: Leaves of goldenseal show antibiotic properties helpful in treating various infections and related symptoms. It is also effective against staph infection, boils and impetigo. Wash the infected area with goldenseal powder mixed with water several times in a day to lessen pain and discomfort.

Witch hazel: Witch hazel is anti-bacterial and antimicrobial in nature having anti-inflammatory properties. It also acts as an astringent which sterilizes the skin preventing further bacterial infection. Apply witch hazel mixed with water to infected area for relief from redness, bursting blisters and pain. Regular witch hazel bath prevents microbial infections and keeps skin healthy.