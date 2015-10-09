medindia
Home Remedies for Staph Infection
Home Remedies for Staph Infection

Written by Kriti Jain | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 28, 2016
Staphylococcus aureus infection or staph infection as it is commonly known occurs when staph bacteria enter the body through bruised skin infecting skin and blood. The staphylococcus bacteria usually reside on the outer skin, nose and genitals not affecting the person normally. But a cut or wound on the skin might lead bacterial strains to enter skin and blood stream causing serious infections. It results in redness, swelling, itching, pus filled boils and painful rashes on the body affecting face and neck the most. An even grave infection can affect blood, bones, heart and lungs causing pneumonia and other life threatening conditions.


Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)is another strain of staph bacteria that is resistant to many antibiotics and cannot be treated by medication easily. Staph infection is extremely contagious and is spread by direct skin contact with the infected person and objects.

What Causes Staph Infection?

Staph bacteria enter through a cut or bruised skin. Direct skin contact with staph bacteria can be due to various factors such as:

  • Contact with infected person’s exposed skin

  • Using infected objects, towels, clothes, utensils etc.

  • Drug abuse; injecting infected needles

  • Low immunity due to any medical condition

  • Using an internal medical device such as catheter, feeding tube or fitted artificial joint

  • Sharing gym and sports equipments

  • Long duration of hospital stay

All these may result in serious staph infection on skin and other body organs. Staphylococcus infection is generally treated by antibiotic medicines, however, in recent times bacteria are getting more and more resistant to different antibiotics posing a difficulty in treating infection. The MRSA strain of staph bacteria is hard to treat with antibiotics. Thus it is extremely important to learn about home-based natural remedies for staph infection.

Home Remedies for Staph Infection

  • Turmeric: Turmeric is an excellent antibiotic and anti-inflammatory food product effective in curbing staph infection. A tonic made of turmeric powder mixed with black pepper, water and coconut oil taken several times a day is helpful in curing infection. Turmeric powder mixed with lime powder and water can also be applied as a paste on affected area to reduce the pain and redness. It dries up the pus in the blister and reduces infection.

Turmeric is Good for Staph Infection

  • Coconut oil: Coconut oil has a lasting soothing effect on blistered and itchy skin. Its antibacterial properties help in reducing infection and healing skin gently. Apply a dab of coconut oil on blisters for cooling effect and faster cure.

  • Apple cider vinegar: It is shown to have anti-bacterial and anti fungal properties that effectively help lessen infection. Cotton soaked in apple cider vinegar applied over infected region or mix with baking soda and apply it as a paste to rapidly reduce pain and discomfort. A mixture of apple cider vinegar in honey and water if consumed two to three times a day help alleviate the pain and eliminate infection.

  • Tea tree oil: Another bactericidal herb is tea tree. Its oil decreases the growth of bacteria reducing the effects of staph infection. Mixture of tea tree oil and honey is efficient in preventing growing staph bacteria and soothing boils. Apply few drops of tea tree oil to help reduce pain and itching due to staph infection on face.

  • Castor oil: Castor oil shows improved healing in staph infection as a result of its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. It provides warmth to infected area drying out the pus and relieving pain. Apply some warm castor oil with a cotton swab on the wound and cover it lightly with bandage or flannel cloth. This will give necessary warmth to the wound and fasten healing.

Castor Oil Cures Staph Infection

  • Basil: Basil is a proven preventive against numerous infections. Daily intake of few basil leaves in tea is recommended to keep infections away. Fresh basil leaves extracted into juice is applied on affected area to cure staph infection. It helps reduce various symptoms related to staph infection such as redness, itching and prevent it from increasing. Basil oil is also effective in treating infection.

  • Eucalyptus oil: Eucalyptus yields oil rich in terpenoids such as eucalyptol and cineole which are antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and expectorant in nature. Such a therapeutic profile makes it a potent treatment against wide range of bacteria. It is considered as a good broad spectrum antiseptic herb for antibiotic resistant bacteria as MRSA. Prepare a tea by boiling few drops of eucalyptus oil in water and drink it 2 times a day to cure staph infection or apply it directly over the affected area.

  • Goldenseal: Leaves of goldenseal show antibiotic properties helpful in treating various infections and related symptoms. It is also effective against staph infection, boils and impetigo. Wash the infected area with goldenseal powder mixed with water several times in a day to lessen pain and discomfort.

  • Witch hazel: Witch hazel is anti-bacterial and antimicrobial in nature having anti-inflammatory properties. It also acts as an astringent which sterilizes the skin preventing further bacterial infection. Apply witch hazel mixed with water to infected area for relief from redness, bursting blisters and pain. Regular witch hazel bath prevents microbial infections and keeps skin healthy.

  • Ginger and Manuka honey: A paste made of crushed ginger and salt in manuka honey is effective in treating staph infection. It stops further bacterial growth and decrease infection. Apply it over the affected area 2-3 times a day to efficiently reduce the symptoms and speedy cure.

These home remedies are beneficial in treating staph infection and reducing its symptoms. They lessen pain and prevent bacterial growth naturally and are effective even against antibiotic resistant strains like MRSA on which most antibiotics fail to act.

