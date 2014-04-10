Home Remedies for Mumps

Mumps is a viral infection, which affects the salivary gland called parotid glands. It is a highly contagious virus. Once infected, the patient can feel the swelling on the parotid glands present just below and in front of the ears. The swelling will last usually for about 7 to 9 days. Some of the symptoms associated with mumps are fever, sore throat, pain while swallowing and chewing and in rare cases swelling around the ovaries for girls or testes for boys. If you get the mumps infection once, you won’t get it again in your lifetime, usually.
Paramyxovirus
Droplets from coughs and sneezes
Lack of immunization
Make a paste made with dry ginger powder and water and apply it on the visibly swollen parts.
Aloe Vera is an excellent remedy for treating mumps. Peel off a fresh piece of Aloe Vera leaf and rub the gel on the affected area to relieve from swelling and pain.
Using a warm or cold compress is an effective remedy to reduce the pain of swollen glands caused by mumps.
The herb Myroblan is another useful remedy for curing mumps. Make a thick paste from this herb and water, and apply over the swollen area.
Grind together asparagus seeds with fenugreek seeds till it forms a thick paste. Apply this paste over the affected area to ease the pain.
The leaves of Margosa (neem leaves) work wonders for treating mumps. Powder the leaves and mix equal amount of the powder with turmeric powder till it makes a paste with the use of little water and apply on the swollen area. This will give a great relief from mumps.
