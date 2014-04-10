medindia
Home Remedies for Mumps
Home Remedies for Mumps

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 10, 2014
What is Mumps?

Mumps is a viral infection, which affects the salivary gland called parotid glands. It is a highly contagious virus. Once infected, the patient can feel the swelling on the parotid glands present just below and in front of the ears. The swelling will last usually for about 7 to 9 days. Some of the symptoms associated with mumps are fever, sore throat, pain while swallowing and chewing and in rare cases swelling around the ovaries for girls or testes for boys. If you get the mumps infection once, you won’t get it again in your lifetime, usually.

Common Causes of Mumps

  • Paramyxovirus

  • Droplets from coughs and sneezes

  • Lack of immunization

Home Remedies for Mumps

Tip 1:

Make a paste made with dry ginger powder and water and apply it on the visibly swollen parts.

Home Remedies for Mumps: Ginger

Tip 2:

Aloe Vera is an excellent remedy for treating mumps. Peel off a fresh piece of Aloe Vera leaf and rub the gel on the affected area to relieve from swelling and pain.

Home Remedies for Mumps: Aloe Vera Leaf Gel

Tip 3:

Using a warm or cold compress is an effective remedy to reduce the pain of swollen glands caused by mumps.

Tip 4:

Get proper rest and relaxation, until the fever goes away.

Home Remedies for Mumps: Proper Rest

Tip 5:

The herb Myroblan is another useful remedy for curing mumps. Make a thick paste from this herb and water, and apply over the swollen area.

Tip 6:

Grind together asparagus seeds with fenugreek seeds till it forms a thick paste. Apply this paste over the affected area to ease the pain.

Home Remedies for Mumps: Fenugreek Seeds

Tip 7:

The leaves of Margosa (neem leaves) work wonders for treating mumps. Powder the leaves and mix equal amount of the powder with turmeric powder till it makes a paste with the use of little water and apply on the swollen area. This will give a great relief from mumps.

Home Remedies for Mumps: Neem Leaves

Tip 8:

Keep away from any type of acidic foods such as citrus fruits and curd. Instead, prefer fluids such as water and vegetable soup.

