Top Must Know Home Remedies for Excessive Sweating
Top Must Know Home Remedies for Excessive Sweating

What does Excessive Sweating mean?

Dermatologists refer to excessive sweating as hyperhidrosis clinically. They check the specific areas in body which may sweat excessively and try to decode the reason for excessive sweating; they conduct tests such as ‘sweat tests’ or other medical tests to find out the underlying medical condition to find the cause for hyperhidrosis.

‘Excessive sweating’ is a medical condition in which a person sweats more than necessary. People may sweat from one or two areas of the body especially from their palms, feet, underarms, or head. In the condition of hyperhidrosis, only one or two areas sweat excessively while the rest of the body remains dry.

What Causes Excessive Sweating?

Excessive sweating may be a result of strenuous physical exercise in warm temperature. It may even be a symptom of fever. There are two types of hyperhidrosis:

  • Excessive sweating that occurs when you are awake or asleep affects large parts of the body. It is probably a symptom of a side effect of a drug, a sign of a disease, or a condition such as menopause hot flashes, anxiety or overactive thyroid. The clinical conditions which cause excessive sweating are:

    • Diabetes

    • Endocarditis

    • Generalized anxiety disorders

    • Heart attack

    • HIV/AIDS

    • Hyperthyroidism

    • Leukemia

    • Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

    • Obesity

    • Stress

    • Tuberculosis

    • Use of other medications such as beta-blockers or tricyclic antidepressants

  • Excessive sweating during daytime which occurs specifically on the palms, soles and underarms. It stops when you are sleeping and is not a symptom of any other co-existing clinical condition.

In individuals who sweat excessively, there are many factors which can trigger excessive sweating such as heat, anxiety, and some foods including monosodium glutamate, caffeine, hot sauce, and spices like curry, cumin and alcohol.

Home Remedies for Excessive Sweating

Excessive sweating or hyperhidrosis can be distressing and affects regular working or enjoying recreational activities owing to the wet hands, feet or the stains on clothing. Here’s how you can remedy excessive sweating:

  • Antiperspirants

    Wondering what to do for excessive sweating? Dermatologists have suggested the use of antiperspirants as the first step in the treatment of hyperhidrosis. Regular or clinical antiperspirants are used on underarms, hands, feet or hairline skin. The antiperspirant is absorbed into sweat glands blocking the sweat glands giving the signal to brain to stop further perspiration. While using an antiperspirant:

    • Ensure that you are using an antiperspirant but not deodorant

    • Apply antiperspirant on dry skin before going to bed

    • Use antiperspirant as per doctor’s prescription

Antiperspirant for Excessive Sweating

  • Potatoes

    Potatoes possess the ability to absorb water or fluid. It is recommended that potato should be sliced, applied directly on those areas of the body which sweat profusely, leave for a few minutes and get immediate results.

  • Tannic Acid

    Tannic acid is also helpful in controlling sweat; tannic acid can be obtained from boiling tea leaves in water. Soak the areas which sweat excessively in this water to get immediate results.

  • Washing

    Home remedies for excessive sweating in hands and feet also include washing of the hands and feet in cold and hot water. It is a great treatment for excessive sweating.

Washing of the Hands and Feet in Cold and Hot Water

  • Vinegar

    Vinegar works effectively in reducing the bad odor associated with excessive sweating. Mix two teaspoons of vinegar and two teaspoons of raw apple cider vinegar and drink three times in a day before having food. As home remedies for underarm sweating, these vinegars can be applied to the underarms.

  • Tomato Juice

    Tomato juice can be applied on the skin to tighten the pores which can reduce sweating. Fresh tomato juice should be consumed daily. It is antiseptic, tightens the pores and can alleviate the sweat.

  • Wheat Grass

    Wheat grass juice or extract is a great home remedy for smelly sweat. It works by neutralizing the acids and toxins in the blood. A glass or two of wheat germ juice taken daily can reduce the odor caused by the sweat.

  • Baking Soda and Lemon Juice

    A mixture of baking soda and lemon juice can be used for their antiseptic and skin cleansing action. Prepare a mixture of baking soda and lemon juice is prepared, soak cotton pads and apply to the areas which sweat excessively. This should be repeated alternate day.

  • Herbal Tea

    Herbal tea such as sage tea is good treatment to reduce excessive sweating. The magnesium and vitamin B in sage work well in reducing the activity of sweat glands. Witch-hazel tea is a natural astringent and antiperspirant when applied on the skin prevents excess growth of bacteria and excess sweating.

Herbal Tea for Excessive Sweating

  • Tea Tree Oil

    Tea tree oil is a useful home remedy for foot sweating. The antibacterial property of the tea tree oil can prevent the growth of bacteria in the sweating areas of the skin. The tea tree oil applied directly on the foot or other sweaty areas can prevent sweating.

  • Lifestyle Changes:

    • Regular Bathing

      It is important that you bathe regularly as it helps in controlling the number of bacteria on the skin.

    • Dry your Feet thoroughly

      Since the best place for the microorganisms to thrive is the damp areas on the body such as spaces between the toes, you should always dry your body completely every time after bathing. Over-the-counter foot powders are also effective as they are helpful in absorbing sweat.

    • Use Shoes and Socks made of Natural Material

      Wear shoes which are made up of natural materials such as leather. Natural materials help the feet in breathing properly and also prevent the sweat on feet.

    • Self-Care

      Try to change shoes daily. Since shoes cannot dry overnight, it is advisable to avoid wearing the same pair of shoes daily. Slip out of your shoes as many times in a day as you can.

      Wear socks which are made from natural materials such as cotton or wool because they are helpful in absorbing moisture. Athletic socks are specifically beneficial in absorbing moisture and should be used as a cure for excessive sweating. Change your socks or hose at least once or two times in a day, dry your feet thoroughly every time you change your socks.

      Home remedies for underarm sweating also includes the use of armpit shields as it can absorb excessive sweating. Use emollients or moisturizers regularly and soap substitutes to prevent excessive sweating.

    • Wear Natural Fiber Clothing

      Cotton, wool or silk are natural fabrics which keep the skin properly aerated. There are many high-tech fabrics which have been especially designed to wick away moisture and should be worn during exercises or heavy workouts.

    • Stay Relaxed

      In many cases, stress can trigger perspiration. Relaxation techniques or mindfulness techniques such as yoga, meditation or biofeedback help in alleviating stress and hence can reduce sweating. Cognitive behavioural therapy to treat anxiety prevents further worsening of excessive sweating.

    • Avoid Triggers

      Avoid triggers which can cause excessive sweating. Maintain a sweat journal to identify the factors that trigger sweating in you. It is essential to learn techniques about how to deal with excessive sweating. Factors such as spicy foods and alcohol which can worsen the sweating should be avoided. The type of foods and beverages you eat may be playing a role in increasing the activity of overactive sweat glands and hence should be consumed carefully.

