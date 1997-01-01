medindia
Olives - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

The black olives are deemed healthier than the green ones.

They are considered to be an aphrodisiac.

Studies prove they are good for colon cancer and bring down intensity of hot flushes during menopause.

Eating too many olives can cause a stomach.

Olives, pickled, canned or bottled, green - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 145Calories from Fat 128
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 15g 24 %
   Saturated Fat 2g 10 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 1556mg 65 %
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1  %
   Dietary Fiber 3.3g 13 %
   Sugar 1g
Protein 1g 2 %
Vitamin A 8%  Vitamin C 0%
Calcium 5%  Iron 3%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Download Printable Label

Nutrition summary

Calories

145

Fat

128.2 g

Carbs

13.8 g

Protein

3.5 g
Olives, pickled, canned or bottled, green
Percent breakdown of 145 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 2.39% (1 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 3.5 kcal)
Fat 88.43% (15.32 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 128.2 kcal)
Carbohydrate 9.53% (3.84 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 13.82 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 231  mcg
Choline 14.2 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 9  mcg
Folate, DFE 3  mcg 0.75 %
Folate, food 3  mcg 0.75 %
Folate, total 3  mcg 0.75 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 510 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.24  mg 1.18 %
Pantothenic acid 0.02 mg 0.23 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.01  mg 0.41 %
Thiamin 0.02 mg 1.4 %
Tocopherol, beta 0 mg
Tocopherol, delta 0 mg
Tocopherol, gamma 0 mg
Vitamin A 393  IU 7.86 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.03 mg 1.55 %
Vitamin C 0 mg 0 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 3.81 mg 12.7 %
Vitamin K 1.4  mcg 1.75 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 1.03 g 2.06 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan ~
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
To read more about the nutritional facts for Olives, pickled, canned or bottled, green click here

