Okra - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Okra is popularly known as “Ladies finger” or “Gumbo.”

Okra is recognized as ‘brain food’ due to rich electrolyte content along with phosphorus and beta carotene.

Okra is an ideal vegetable for weight loss, cooked on low heat.

The superior fiber in Okra curbs the rate at which sugar is absorbed.

Okra, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 33Calories from Fat 2
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 7mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 7g 2  %
   Dietary Fiber 3.2g 13 %
   Sugar 1g
Protein 2g 4 %
Vitamin A 14%  Vitamin C 38%
Calcium 8%  Iron 3%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

33

Fat

1.6 g

Carbs

26.6 g

Protein

4.7 g
Okra, raw
Percent breakdown of 33 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 14.27% (1.9 g x 2.4 Kcal/g = 4.7 kcal)
Fat 4.82% (0.19 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 1.6 kcal)
Carbohydrate 80.6% (7.45 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 26.6 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 27 mcg
Carotene, beta 416  mcg
Choline 12.3 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 60  mcg 15 %
Folate, food 60  mcg 15 %
Folate, total 60  mcg 15 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 280 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 1  mg 5 %
Pantothenic acid 0.24 mg 2.45 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.06  mg 3.53 %
Thiamin 0.2 mg 13.33 %
Tocopherol, beta 0 mg
Tocopherol, delta 0 mg
Tocopherol, gamma 0.16 mg
Vitamin A 716  IU 14.32 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.22 mg 10.75 %
Vitamin C 23 mg 38.33 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.27 mg 0.9 %
Vitamin K 31.3  mcg 39.12 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 1.93 g 3.86 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.03 g
Isoleucine 0.07 g
Leucine 0.1 g
Lysine 0.08 g
Methionine 0.02 g
Phenylalanine 0.06 g
Threonine 0.06 g
Tryptophan 0.02 g
Valine 0.09 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.08 g
Alanine 0.07 g
Aspartic acid 0.14 g
Cystine 0.02 g
Glutamic acid 0.27 g
Glycine 0.04 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.04 g
Serine 0.04 g
Tyrosine 0.09 g
Methionine 0.02 g
Phenylalanine 0.06 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Okra, raw click here

