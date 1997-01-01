Okra - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Okra is recognized as ‘brain food’ due to rich electrolyte content along with phosphorus and beta carotene.
Okra is an ideal vegetable for weight loss, cooked on low heat.
The superior fiber in Okra curbs the rate at which sugar is absorbed.
