Ginger - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

This fragrant spice makes delicious ginger tea.

The antispasmodic properties of ginger calms stomach cramps and pains.

Honey added to ginger is good for morning sickness and nausea after chemotherapy.

Ginger also stimulates secretion of mucus to help in dry coughs and preventing ulcers.

Ginger root, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 80Calories from Fat 6
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 1g 1 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 1 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 13mg 1 %
Total Carbohydrate 18g 6  %
   Dietary Fiber 2g 8 %
   Sugar 2g
Protein 2g 4 %
Vitamin A 0%  Vitamin C 8%
Calcium 2%  Iron 3%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

80

Fat

6.3 g

Carbs

68.2 g

Protein

5.1 g
Ginger root, raw
Percent breakdown of 80 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 6.32% (1.8 g x 2.8 Kcal/g = 5.1 kcal)
Fat 7.85% (0.75 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 6.3 kcal)
Carbohydrate 85.3% (17.77 g x 3.8 Kcal/g = 68.24 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 0  mcg
Choline 28.8 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 11  mcg 2.75 %
Folate, food 11  mcg 2.75 %
Folate, total 11  mcg 2.75 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 0 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.75  mg 3.75 %
Pantothenic acid 0.2 mg 2.03 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.03  mg 2 %
Thiamin 0.02 mg 1.67 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 0  IU 0 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.16 mg 8 %
Vitamin C 5 mg 8.33 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.26 mg 0.87 %
Vitamin K 0.1  mcg 0.12 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 1.82 g 3.64 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.03 g
Isoleucine 0.05 g
Leucine 0.07 g
Lysine 0.06 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.04 g
Threonine 0.04 g
Tryptophan 0.01 g
Valine 0.07 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.04 g
Alanine 0.03 g
Aspartic acid 0.21 g
Cystine 0.01 g
Glutamic acid 0.16 g
Glycine 0.04 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.04 g
Serine 0.04 g
Tyrosine 0.02 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.04 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Ginger root, raw click here

