Ginger - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

The antispasmodic properties of ginger calms stomach cramps and pains.
Honey added to ginger is good for morning sickness and nausea after chemotherapy.
Ginger also stimulates secretion of mucus to help in dry coughs and preventing ulcers.
|
Download Printable Label
|
|
|
Vitamins
|
Protein and Amino Acids
Related Links
Post a Comment
Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary
Face
Hair
Eyes
Medindia Newsletters
Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Arms and Legs