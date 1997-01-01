Fig - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Figs are used widely as a dry fruit. The sugar content is pretty high so diabetics need to be careful.
A paste of fresh figs applied the face cleanses dead cells and acts as an exfoliator.
Fresh figs or soaked dry figs are good for constipation.
