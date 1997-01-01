Fig - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

medindia
This cone shaped delicate fruit is delicious whenever available.

Figs are used widely as a dry fruit. The sugar content is pretty high so diabetics need to be careful.

A paste of fresh figs applied the face cleanses dead cells and acts as an exfoliator.

Fresh figs or soaked dry figs are good for constipation.

Figs, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 74Calories from Fat 3
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 1mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 19g 6  %
   Dietary Fiber 2.9g 12 %
   Sugar 16g
Protein 1g 2 %
Vitamin A 3%  Vitamin C 3%
Calcium 4%  Iron 2%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Nutrition summary

Calories

74

Fat

2.5 g

Carbs

69 g

Protein

2.5 g
Figs, raw
Percent breakdown of 74 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 3.41% (0.8 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 2.5 kcal)
Fat 3.39% (0.3 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 2.5 kcal)
Carbohydrate 93.31% (19.18 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 69.05 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 85  mcg
Choline 4.7 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 6  mcg 1.5 %
Folate, food 6  mcg 1.5 %
Folate, total 6  mcg 1.5 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 9 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.4  mg 2 %
Pantothenic acid 0.3 mg 3 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.05  mg 2.94 %
Thiamin 0.06 mg 4 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 142  IU 2.84 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.11 mg 5.65 %
Vitamin C 2 mg 3.33 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.11 mg 0.37 %
Vitamin K 4.7  mcg 5.88 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0.75 g 1.5 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.01 g
Isoleucine 0.02 g
Leucine 0.03 g
Lysine 0.03 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.02 g
Threonine 0.02 g
Tryptophan 0.01 g
Valine 0.03 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.02 g
Alanine 0.04 g
Aspartic acid 0.18 g
Cystine 0.01 g
Glutamic acid 0.07 g
Glycine 0.02 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.05 g
Serine 0.04 g
Tyrosine 0.03 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.02 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Figs, raw click here

