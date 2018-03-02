medindia
Telomerase, the Modern Fountain of Youth may Not be the Key to ‘cure’ Aging

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 3, 2018 at 2:17 PM Research News
Genetic markers in the gene responsible for keeping telomeres youthfully longer, did not translate into a younger biologic age as measured by changes in proteins coating the DNA, shows new study from several institutions, including, UCLA, Boston University, Stanford University and the Institute for Aging Research at Hebrew SeniorLife. The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.
DNA methylation age is a biomarker of chronological age and predicts lifespan, but its underlying molecular mechanisms are unknown. In this genome-wide association study where blood samples from nearly 10,000 people were analysed, the research team found gene variants mapping to five loci associated with intrinsic epigenetic age acceleration (IEAA) and gene variants in three loci associated with extrinsic epigenetic age acceleration. Variants in the gene called Telomerase Reverse Transcriptase (TERT) on chromosome 5 that were associated with older IEAA were also associated with longer telomeres indicating a critical role for TERT in regulating the epigenetic clock, in addition to its established role of compensating for cell replication-dependent telomere shortening.

Co-author Douglas P. Kiel, M.D., M.P.H, Director, Musculoskeletal Research Center and Senior Scientist at Hebrew SeniorLife's Institute for Aging Research said, "We calculated the epigenetic aging rate for each person using a previously described epigenetic clock method. Next, we related the epigenetic aging rate to millions of genetic locations (SNPs) across all of the chromosomes. Then we studied the SNPs that had very significant associations with epigenetic aging rates. To our surprise, one of these locations was the TERT locus. The finding is surprising because this was not a study of telomere length. TERT is a subunit of the enzyme telomerase, which is a widely known enzyme because it has been touted as an anti-aging enzyme. It has been called a modern fountain of youth. However, some scientists have pointed out that it is unlikely to become a source of anti-aging therapies. Our study highlights the error in the notion that activation of telomerase (as advocated by some) will cure aging. Instead, our study shows that an anti-aging therapy based on telomerase expression would be accompanied by continued aging."



Patients with bipolar disorder showed an accelerated epigenetic aging compared to healthy controls.

Plasma proteins to monitor the progression and treatment of ultra-rare genetic disease in children, Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome (HGPS), identified.

The modified technology visualizes the internal architecture of fat tissues and helps devise specific treatments for obesity.

The new work stress scale that provides insights into how employees manage stress may help management and HR gain an all-round understanding of their employees.

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Telomeres are cap- like structures at chromosome ends that play an important role in ageing and in the initiation and progression of various diseases.

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

Food found in our pantry is rich in medicinal properties to fight the common cold or flu. Here are ...

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based ...

