Skipping is One of the Most Effective Cardio Exercise

Good news for all those who have been having a tough time to make room for high intensity work out. A skipping rope is all you need.
The study, published in the Journal Research Quarterly, American Association for Health, Physical Education and Recreation, skipping is one of the most effective cardio exercises. The exercise also resulted in better cardiovascular health.
‘Jumping up and down is a more efficient workout than hitting the pavement. Skipping rope targets all your muscles while not being too tiring or time consuming.’
After six weeks of monitoring, it came to light that 10-minute skipping-rope sessions a day were more efficient than 30-minute jogging sessions.
The research further stated that skipping burns more calories per minute and engages more muscles than rowing or swimming.
Source: Medindia