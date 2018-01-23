medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Weight Loss

Skipping is One of the Most Effective Cardio Exercise

by Bidita Debnath on  January 23, 2018 at 11:14 PM Weight Loss
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Good news for all those who have been having a tough time to make room for high intensity work out. A skipping rope is all you need.
Skipping is One of the Most Effective Cardio Exercise
Skipping is One of the Most Effective Cardio Exercise

The study, published in the Journal Research Quarterly, American Association for Health, Physical Education and Recreation, skipping is one of the most effective cardio exercises. The exercise also resulted in better cardiovascular health.

After six weeks of monitoring, it came to light that 10-minute skipping-rope sessions a day were more efficient than 30-minute jogging sessions.

The research further stated that skipping burns more calories per minute and engages more muscles than rowing or swimming.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

New Approach Develops Future Exon Skipping Therapies

New Approach Develops Future Exon Skipping Therapies

New perspectives help develop most efficient strategies for exon skipping drugs to treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), which is a severe muscle-wasting disease.

Childhood Obesity Linked to Skipping Breakfast and Lack of Sleep

Childhood Obesity Linked to Skipping Breakfast and Lack of Sleep

Smoking in pregnancy has been linked to a higher risk of a child being overweight. Lack of sleep and skipping breakfast also increase the risk.

Skipping Meals Doesn't Make You Thinner but Could Lead to Abdominal Weight Gain

Skipping Meals Doesn't Make You Thinner but Could Lead to Abdominal Weight Gain

It is not a good idea to skip your meals, as it sets off a series of metabolic miscues in the body that can result in accumulation of belly fat.

Skipping Lunch: A Common Trend Among Kids in the US

Skipping Lunch: A Common Trend Among Kids in the US

These findings are of particular concern given that lunch skippers had lower intakes of nutrients, including calcium and fiber, than lunch consumers.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Tips to Live Longer

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Statins Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Aortic Valve Stenosis Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused ...

 Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 All About Vitamin A

All About Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an extremely vital vitamin needed for the eyes, skin, hair, immunity and during ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...