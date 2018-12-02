medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Go Vegan and Save the Environment

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 12, 2018 at 11:41 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Plant-rich diet benefits environment better, finds new study. This is mainly due to the high energy requirements of livestock farming as well as the very large contribution of livestock to greenhouse gas emissions, said the study.
Go Vegan and Save the Environment
Go Vegan and Save the Environment

In addition, intensive livestock production is also responsible for significant biodiversity loss due to conversion of natural habitats to grass and feed crops, the researchers noted.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, also found that organic food provides significant, additional climate benefits for plant-based diets.

"We wanted to provide a more comprehensive picture of how different diets impact the environment," said Louise Seconda, researcher at the Agence De L'Environnement Et De La Maitrise De L'Energie, an environmental protection organization in France.

"In particular, it is of considerable interest to consider the impacts of both plant-based foods and organic foods," Seconda added.

For the study, the researchers obtained information on food intake and organic food consumption from more than 34,000 adults.

They used what is called a 'provegetarian' score to determine preferences for plant-based or animal-based food products.

The researchers also conducted production life cycle environmental impact assessments at the farm level against three environmental indicators - greenhouse gas emissions, cumulative energy demand and land occupation.

After combining the consumption and farm production data, the results showed that diet-related environmental impacts were reduced with a plant-based diet -- particularly greenhouse gas emissions.

"The consumption of organic food added even more environmental benefits for a plant-based diet," Seconda said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer

Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer

A vegan diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and other plant-based food sources has been shown to help prevent and fight many types of cancer.

Protein Power of Vegan Diet

Protein Power of Vegan Diet

A Vegan diet eaten over the course of a day can meet the human dietary protein requirements and provide all essential amino acids, ensure adequate nitrogen retention and use in healthy adults.

Quiz on Global Warming

Quiz on Global Warming

The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it. ...

How to Stay Hydrated with Fruits and Vegetables All Day Long

How to Stay Hydrated with Fruits and Vegetables All Day Long

It's time to incorporate foods smartly into your diet to ensure adequate hydration. Here's a list of what you must eat to keep your moisture levels high

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

The best way to lose weight and reverse disease could be to jump into a completely dairy-free, plant-based diet. This could be a revolutionary new way of eating for Indians.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person's immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home remedies ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...