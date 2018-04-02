Biocon's Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Joins National Body to Fight Oral Cancer

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, biotechnology major Biocon's Chairperson joined hands with a team of medical experts from across India to form an independent body to fight oral cancer.

‘The Oral Cancer Task Force is created to ideate, educate and engage people in order to effectively reduce oral cancer in the next decade.’

Apart from Shaw, the body includes experts like G.K. Rath, the chief of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital, New Delhi; Pankaj Chaturvedi, cancer surgeon at Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital; Praveen Birur N., the oral cancer programme head at Biocon Foundation and three others.Stressing that the treatment of oral cancer requires a multidisciplinary approach, Shaw said it involves the combined efforts of dental practitioners, surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists and researchers.The body of experts aims to synchronise oral cancer control efforts with a national cancer control programme, create a master plan leveraging technology and partnerships and enhance the skills of healthcare professionals in India.It also aims to work towards creating an environment in the country that reduces oral cancer risk factors like tobacco, alcohol and others, through policy change and public awareness, while also providing benchmarks for research on oral cancer.Source: IANS