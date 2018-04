UroSEEK could help diagnose urothelial cancers of both bladder, and upper urinary tract more accurately finds a new study. UroSEEK is the new non-invasive method devised to detect both bladder and upper urinary tract cancer.

UroSEEK may Help Diagnose Urothelial Cancer Early

‘Among 570 patients at risk for bladder cancer, UroSEEK tested positive 83 percent of those who really did develop bladder cancer. The detection rate increased to 95 percent when urine cytology and UroSEEK were used in combination.’

The findings of this study are published in eLife journal. Urothelial cancers are among the most costly cancers to treat in the United States. Now an international team of cancer researchers including Kate Dickman, Ph.D., of the Department of Pharmacological Sciences and Medicine/Nephrology at Stony Brook University School of Medicine has developed a highly sensitive and specific non-invasive test as a biomarker for early detection of urothelial cancers.UroSEEK identifies genetic errors in cells shed into the urine. The analysis scans for mutations in 11 cancer driver genes associated with urinary tract cancer and for evidence of chromosomal imbalance.In the study, the researchers found that of 570 patients at risk for bladder cancer , UroSEEK tested positive in 83 percent of those who developed bladder cancer. The detection rate increased to 95 percent when urine cytology and UroSEEK were used in combination.They found also that of 56 patients with upper tract urothelial cancer, 75 percent tested positive by UroSEEK. In the future, the researchers say, UroSEEK will be applied to large patient populations to screen for bladder and upper urothelial cancer.The research involved the joint efforts and multidisciplinary expertise of urologists, cancer biologists, pharmacologists, pathologists, oncologists, chemists and computational biologists from around the world.Funding for the research was provided by Henry and Marsha Laufer; the National Science Council (Taiwan); National Institutes of Health; John Templeton Foundation; Conrad N. Hilton Foundation; Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, and the Sol Goldman Pancreatic Research Foundation. The findings ofSource: Eurekalert