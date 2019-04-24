Thiazides to Decrease the Risk of Fractures In Alzheimer's

Font : A- A+



Thiazide diuretics usage was associated with reduced risk of low energy fractures among Alzheimer's disease patients, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland, published in Osteoporosis International.

Thiazides to Decrease the Risk of Fractures In Alzheimer's



The association was found in long-term use exceeding three years; however, shorter term use did not reduce the risk of fractures. Thiazides are typically prescribed to treat hypertension.



Hip fracture was the most common low energy fracture in the study population, and the risk of this fracture type decreased by 30% in long-term thiazide use. The association may be related to the fact that thiazides decrease urinary calcium excretion and increase bone mineral density, which may decrease the risk of fracture in case of a fall.



Persons with Alzheimer's disease have an increased risk of falling, as the disease leads to problems in balance and spatial orientation.



The association of thiazide use and a reduced risk of low energy fractures disappeared in approximately one month after the use was discontinued. Thiazides are used in the treatment of hypertension.



In this study, thiazide use was taken into account also when these drugs were combined with other antihypertensive drugs in the same tablet. Thiazides cannot be recommended for the prevention of fractures, as their use is known to be associated with postural hypotension and consequent falls.



The study was based on the nationwide register-based MEDALZ study conducted at the University of Eastern Finland. For this study, 10,416 community-dwelling persons diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease who had a low energy fracture were included and compared with 31,099 matched controls without a fracture.







Source: Eurekalert The association was found in long-term use exceeding three years; however, shorter term use did not reduce the risk of fractures. Thiazides are typically prescribed to treat hypertension.Hip fracture was the most common low energy fracture in the study population, and the risk of this fracture type decreased by 30% in long-term thiazide use. The association may be related to the fact that thiazides decrease urinary calcium excretion and increase bone mineral density, which may decrease the risk of fracture in case of a fall.Persons with Alzheimer's disease have an increased risk of falling, as the disease leads to problems in balance and spatial orientation.The association of thiazide use and a reduced risk of low energy fractures disappeared in approximately one month after the use was discontinued. Thiazides are used in the treatment of hypertension.In this study, thiazide use was taken into account also when these drugs were combined with other antihypertensive drugs in the same tablet. Thiazides cannot be recommended for the prevention of fractures, as their use is known to be associated with postural hypotension and consequent falls.The study was based on the nationwide register-based MEDALZ study conducted at the University of Eastern Finland. For this study, 10,416 community-dwelling persons diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease who had a low energy fracture were included and compared with 31,099 matched controls without a fracture.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: