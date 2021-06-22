by Karishma Abhishek on  June 22, 2021 at 11:59 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Migraine Share Similar Risk Factors
Study in identical twins reveal epigenetic (influence of environment on genes) risk factors that common genes may play a role in two conditions - Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and migraines and this may help explain why the conditions co-occur and could reveal new treatment targets for both, as per a study in Frontiers in Neuroscience.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that typically occurs after a traumatic experience, such as a life-threatening event.


To understand the masked synergy between PTSD and migraines, the study team analyzed six pairs of twins who volunteered for the study. Both twins had experienced traumatic events, but only one of each pair lives with PTSD. The team also enrolled 15 pairs of twins where one of each pair experiences migraine headaches.


Blood samples from the twins were taken and analyzed for epigenetic changes associated with PTSD or migraine. The benefit to the study was that identical twins share all of their DNA but not all of their epigenetic marks.

It was found that certain genes are similarly affected in PTSD and migraine, suggesting that they may share some risk factors.

"Our results suggest that common genes and signaling pathways are involved in PTSD and migraine and this might explain why PTSD and migraine can co-occur frequently. This might further imply that common environmental risk factors for both PTSD and migraine might be acting on these genes," says Prof Divya Mehta of the Queensland University of Technology, senior author on the study.

Thus the study may help in the development of new therapeutics to target these co-occurring disorders such as PTSD and migraine and further reduce the symptoms.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Multiple Pregnancy
Multiple Pregnancy or multiple births refers to the condition where a woman delivers twins or multiple neonates such as triplets, quadruplets etc. Multiple pregnancy classified as identical or fraternal.
READ MORE
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.
READ MORE
Migraine
Migraine is a chronic disorder characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to light and sound.
READ MORE
Headache / Cephalgia
A headache literally means 'pain in the head'. It is a common complaint that may occur frequently in some
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.
READ MORE
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

MigrainePalpitations And ArrhythmiasStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideAndropause / Male MenopauseHeadache / CephalgiaHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksIs Your Man Moody?Tired All The TimeWomen More Prone to Road Rage