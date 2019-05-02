medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

People with Chronic Disease are Not Active Enough: Study

by Iswarya on  February 5, 2019 at 1:01 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds that people with chronic conditions are missing out on health management benefits as they are spending less time on physical activity. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.
People with Chronic Disease are Not Active Enough: Study
People with Chronic Disease are Not Active Enough: Study

The George Institute for Global Health at the University of Oxford measured the duration and intensity of physical activity levels over seven days and compared those participants with, and those without, chronic disease. They found that those with chronic disease, even those conditions that don't directly limit capacity for exercise, spent less time active.

Around 15 million people in England suffer from chronic disease. Major types include cardiovascular disease (e.g., heart attacks and stroke), respiratory disease (e.g., asthma), and mental health conditions (e.g., depression). Chronic conditions are not passed from person to person, usually develop slowly, and are often characterized by the need for long-term management.

Healthy participants spent over an hour more on moderate activity (e.g., brisk walking and gardening), and 3 minutes (11%) more on vigorous activity (e.g., running and aerobics) a week than those with chronic disease. Researchers found that those with mental health disorders had the lowest moderate activity levels of all, spending 2.5 hours less per week than the average 11.8 hours of healthy peers.

"Chronic diseases are the emerging health burden of our time. We know that increasing physical activity is important both for the management of chronic diseases and also for preventing the development of new chronic diseases in an individual, so our findings give cause for concern," said Terry Dwyer, Professor of Epidemiology at The George Institute, University of Oxford, who led the research published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

Some conditions, such as respiratory or mental health disorders, can limit peoples' capacity for exercise, for instance, owing to a reduced supply of oxygen or by lessening their motivation to engage in everyday activities.

However, not all chronic diseases (for instance some types of gastrointestinal problems and skin conditions) necessarily affect the capacity to be active. Some ill participants may have been habitually inactive, but the sick role may also have a part to play in this activity gap, whereby the very fact of being ill influences an individuals' tendency to exercise.

The World Health Organization recommends that adults are moderately active for at least 150 minutes per week to maintain a healthy lifestyle and help stem the onset of progressive, and potentially multiple, chronic disease diagnoses.

"The findings are particularly relevant to clinicians as they highlight the fact that doctors treating patients for any disease should be asking about how much physical activity they are taking. The disease they are suffering from might not be one that will kill them, but a reduction in physical activity consequent on having a disease will put them at risk of other serious chronic conditions such as diabetes, and certain cancers".

Professor Dwyer added, "Our findings offer a clear window of opportunity in which we can act to tackle this burden of disease to help people the world over."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

What's New on Medindia

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Healthy Salads

Top 4 Benefits of Honey For Hair Growth
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive