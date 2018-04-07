medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Sexual Health News

Pelvic Exams may Not Help Diagnose STDs in Teenage Girls

by Iswarya on  July 4, 2018 at 1:56 PM Sexual Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pelvic examination in adolescent girls does not help the physician's to diagnose certain sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). In fact it narrows down the diagnosis which is a major reason why the exam's routine performance should be reconsidered, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Annals of Emergency Medicine.
Pelvic Exams may Not Help Diagnose STDs in Teenage Girls
Pelvic Exams may Not Help Diagnose STDs in Teenage Girls

"Sexually transmitted disease rates for adolescent women are reaching their highest recorded rate," said Cena Tejani, MD, pediatric emergency physician with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and lead study author. "Pelvic exams lack reliability and provide very little new information when compared with other methods of diagnosis. A closer review of STD diagnosis protocol could benefit the health and well-being of adolescent women all over the country."

Among 288 patients in an observational analysis, pelvic exam results did not change the clinician's decision to treat a large majority (217 of the cases) with antibiotics. There were 79 patients with chlamydia, gonorrhea or trichomonas vaginal infections, according to positive urinalyses. The pelvic exam information did influence the case management in 71 instances, 35 of which correlated with the STD tests while 36 did not. The pelvic exam information did not consistently help the physicians better identify whether the patient was STD positive or negative, the study found.

The study, "The Additive Value of Pelvic Exams to History in Predicating Sexually Transmitted Infections for Adolescent Females with Suspected Cervicitis or Pelvic Inflammatory Disease," confirmed that pelvic exams do not increase the sensitivity or specificity of diagnosis.

Practitioners may choose to perform pelvic exams, because urine test results are not immediately available, the study authors note. Current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest using a combination of history and physical exams, and to treat empirically based on clinical findings derived largely from pelvic examinations.

However, patients are less likely to return for follow-up appointments if they learn that a pelvic exam is part of the evaluation, according to other research cited in the study. And, the study notes that adolescents are more likely to participate in STD surveillance programs if samples are self-collected.

The study involved 288 female patients ages 14 to 20 at an urban pediatric emergency department. In 2016, there were more than 1.5 million chlamydia cases and more than 400,000 gonorrhea cases reported in the United States, a record high. Females ages 15 to 24 account for nearly two-thirds of chlamydia and half of gonorrhea diagnoses.

Patients with these infections are more likely to become infertile, have ectopic pregnancies, have dysfunctional uterine bleeding, suffer chronic pelvic pain and develop HIV infection.

"Patients that receive pelvic exams may sometimes be unaccompanied minors, and sexual health -- especially for an adolescent girl -- can be a very sensitive topic," said Dr. Tejani. "As physicians, it is important to be aware of the limitations of pelvic exam data and the impact that these invasive procedures have on some patients."

"Rapid urine STD testing provides a more accurate less invasive way to diagnose these diseases. Hospitals should strongly consider purchasing these tests to better evaluate young women with STDs," said Dr. Tejani.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Sex Education for Teens

Sex Education for Teens

Encyclopedia section of medindia explaining about Why Sex Education Is Required For Teenagers?

AIDS and Pregnancy

AIDS and Pregnancy

The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the USA alone an estimate of 120,000 - 160,000 women are HIV- infected.

Safe Sex

Safe Sex

Sex is fun but involves health risks such as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs or unplanned pregnancy specially in those who have multiple partners or in those having unprotected sex.

Chlamydia Test

Chlamydia Test

Screening for chlamydial infection is recommended in women at high-risk for developing the infection.

Chlamydia Trachomatis

Chlamydia Trachomatis

Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted disease affecting mainly the genito-urinary system.

Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is a very common sexually transmitted disease. Gonorrhea is caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacterium.

Pelvic Floor Disorders

Pelvic Floor Disorders

Abnormalities of bowel storage, poor urine stream and pelvic pain are signs of pelvic floor disorders that can be corrected with exercises and kegels in women.

Syphilis

Syphilis

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease caused by the spirochete bacterium. Syphilis can be passed from mother to her baby during pregnancy.

More News on:

Gonorrhea Syphilis Chlamydia Trachomatis Safe Sex Teenage Pelvic Floor Disorders 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...