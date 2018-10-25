medindia
New Vaccine Shows Promising Results Against Chicken Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 25, 2018 at 8:39 AM Drug News
A new vaccine strategy developed by scientists offers protection to millions of chickens threatened by infectious bronchitis, a serious respiratory disease.
Infectious bronchitis virus is highly contagious and responsible for major economic losses to the poultry industry worldwide. Infected chickens experience weight loss, decreased egg production and impaired egg quality. They are also left vulnerable to other diseases.

Current vaccines protect against some strains of the virus, but not others. Experts say these failures are possibly linked to differences in the spike protein - the protein which enables the virus to attach to and enter cells - between strains of the virus.

Research is needed to develop new vaccines that protect against multiple strains of infectious bronchitis. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh and the Pirbright Institute tested a new approach using a specialist type of vaccine - known as recombinant virus vaccines.

These vaccines use harmless or weak versions of a virus or bacteria to introduce microbes into cells in the body.

In this instance, experts used recombinant viruses with different spike proteins as vaccines to build two versions of a harmless virus. Results show the vaccine offered partial protection against infectious bronchitis virus, but further research is needed to develop a more robust vaccine.

Researchers say these recombinant vaccines have potential to be more cost effective and respond to emerging new virus strains. The next step will be to make a vaccine that remains harmless but induces a stronger immune response. The research is published in the Journal of Virology.

Professor Lonneke Vervelde, who led the study at the University's Roslin Institute, said: "There is a real need to develop new vaccines against infectious bronchitis that protect against multiple strains and offer rapid responses. We are trying to make a vaccine that offers broad protection, but further research is needed to develop a more robust vaccine."

Dr Erica Bickerton at the Pirbright Institute, said: "Our research hopes to develop more cost effective and efficient commercial vaccines that are capable of protecting chickens against this serious disease."

Source: Eurekalert

Acute Bronchitis

Acute Bronchitis

Acute bronchitis is a short term inflammation of the bronchi of lungs. It is usually caused by a virus.

The Lungs - Animation

The Lungs - Animation

The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.

Even Tiny Amounts of Antibiotics in Chicken Create Bacterial Resistance

Even Tiny Amounts of Antibiotics in Chicken Create Bacterial Resistance

Bacterial resistance is caused by even a small amount of antibiotics in the chicken blood which can make people sick with hard to treat infections, suggests researcher from the University of Connecticut.

New 'Chicken Egg Model' Developed to Study Human Cancer

New 'Chicken Egg Model' Developed to Study Human Cancer

A versatile, powerful and convenient model to analyse human cancer has been developed. The finding is a major step towards individualized cancer therapy.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

