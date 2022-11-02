Kerala Reports First Case of Monkey Fever This Year

Kerala reported the first case of monkey fever on Thursday, or technically Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), after a 24-year-old man from Panavally tribal settlement in Thirunnelli grama panchayat of the high-range district was infected with the disease . This was the first case of monkey fever reported in Kerala in the present year. District Medical Officer Dr. Sakeena gave the details and she told the Press Trust of India that being a seasonal fever, the health authorities have already given an alert to local people and urged them to remain cautious.

What is Monkey Fever? Monkey fever is a tick-borne viral hemorrhagic fever endemic to the southern part of the country, which can be fatal to humans and other primates. The infection is caused by a virus belonging to the family Flaviviridae, which also includes yellow fever and dengue fever, which are transmitted by mainly monkeys. A wide range of small rodents and birds are also thought to play a role in this disease transmission.

Moreover, the monkey fever is a vector-borne disease that mainly affects monkeys and human beings. This infection also spreads to people who handle infected dead monkeys.



What are its Symptoms? Nausea

Vomiting

Muscle stiffness

Mental disorder

Poor vision

Severe headache

Poor reflexes What are the Treatments for Monkey Fever? Currently, there is no specific treatment methods for monkey fever. However, the doctors suggest that the patients need to seek immediate medical attention to manage the health condition.



She further added that the 24-year-old youth has been admitted to Mananthavady Medical College and is currently under medical observation. She stated that his health condition is now stable and no other case has been reported so far.