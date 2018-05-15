medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Gout Not Associated With Increased Fracture Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 15, 2018 at 2:36 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New research revealed chronic inflammation may increase the risk of fracture. Findings of the study are published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). These results contrast with those of previous studies, which found higher risk of fracture in people with gout.
Gout Not Associated With Increased Fracture Risk
Gout Not Associated With Increased Fracture Risk

Gout is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis, caused by the buildup of urate crystals in a joint. It can result in severe pain and swelling in joints, most often the base of the big toe but also in other joints. In the United Kingdom, 2.4% of adults are afflicted. Researchers from Keele University conducted a study in the UK using a large primary care database. They included 31 781 patients with gout who were matched to 122961 controls and followed them for between 6.8 and 13.6 years until the first diagnosis of a fracture. The rate of fracture was similar in people with and without gout. In addition, medication to lower urate levels in people with gout did not appear to benefit or adversely affect the long-term risk of fractures.

"Our use of a nationally representative cohort should enable our study findings to be generalizable not only to the UK but also to other countries with similar health care systems," writes Dr. Zoe Paskins, Arthritis Research UK Primary Care Centre, Keele University, Staffordshire, UK. The study was funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) School for Primary Care Research in the UK.

"Risk of fragility fracture among patients with gout and the effect of urate-lowering therapy" is published May 14, 2018.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Gout

Gout

High levels of uric acid in blood and recurring attacks of joint inflammation are the main symptoms of gout. Lifestyle changes like weight loss, increasing fluid intake and dietary changes can help.

Gout and Diet

Gout and Diet

In gout excess of uric acid appears in the blood and its particles are deposited in joints as tophi.

Quiz on Fractures

Quiz on Fractures

A fracture, or a broken bone, is a common consequence of falls and motor vehicle accidents. The following quiz will help you to have a better understanding of the different types, causes and treatments of fractures. Take this quiz to find out how ...

Foods to Avoid in Gout

Foods to Avoid in Gout

Gout occurs due to excess uric acid content. Gout is a painful form of arthritis and is a disorder of purine metabolism. Find out the foods to avoid if you have gout.

Colle’s Fracture

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Fracture

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Fracture of Knee Cap

Fracture of Knee Cap

Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.

Injuries Related to Sports

Injuries Related to Sports

Injuries are common in the sporting world. They can be minor like bruises and cuts, serious like fractures and sometimes fatal like head injuries.

Scaphoid Fracture of The Wrist

Scaphoid Fracture of The Wrist

The scaphoid is a small wrist bone. Scaphoid bone fractures usually occur when a person falls heavily on the palm of an outstretched hand.

Screening for Osteoporosis

Screening for Osteoporosis

The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.

Stress Fracture

Stress Fracture

Stress fractures are small fractures which often occur in the weight bearing bones of the lower leg and foot, mostly due to frequent repetition of an activity.

Wrist Sprain

Wrist Sprain

A wrist sprain is an injury to a ligament in the wrist. It may be mild, moderate or severe, depending on the extent of injury.

More News on:

Fracture Fracture of Knee Cap Gout Colle’s Fracture Fracture Neck of Femur Screening for Osteoporosis Injuries Related to Sports Scaphoid Fracture of The Wrist Stress Fracture Wrist Sprain 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Adenomyosis / Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis / Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive years. The cells that ...

 Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top ten stress reliever drinks to combat stress, anxiety and insomnia. With stress levels at an all ...

 Anencephaly

Anencephaly

Anencephaly is a neural tube defect (NTD), in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...