medindia

Esmolol-based Drug Combination Provides Cardiac Protection

by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 3, 2019 at 7:17 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Esmolol combined with epinephrine could help to reduce epinephrine related reperfusion injury but maintain esmolol mediated cardioprotection. Basing on this finding, effects of this combination therapy was investigated in a mouse model of myocardial ischemia and reperfusion injury by Dr. Tobias Eckle and his team at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, University of Colorado.
Esmolol-based Drug Combination Provides Cardiac Protection
Esmolol-based Drug Combination Provides Cardiac Protection

Epinephrine has been included in resuscitation guidelines worldwide since the 1960s. It is believed that epinephrine increases the chance of restoring a person's heartbeat and improves long-term neurological outcome through increasing coronary and cerebral perfusion pressure.

Show Full Article


However, recent studies have raised doubts about the benefit of epinephrine regarding neurological outcomes in cardiac arrest. Moreover, epinephrine use in the stabilization of a cardiogenic shock in post-myocardial infarction patients has been found to increase the incidence of refractory shock.

In fact, beta-adrenergic receptor stimulation has been suggested to have deleterious effects as stimulation of this pathway increases oxygen consumption and reduces sub-endocardial perfusion. In contrast, esmolol, a cardio-selective Ģ]1-blocker, has been shown to provide cardioprotection after myocardial ischemia in animal and human studies.

Comparing different esmolol doses in combination with epinephrine in a mouse model of myocardial infarction, Eckle's team demonstrated that at a specific esmolol-epinephrine ratio (15:1), esmolol-cardioprotection and epinephrine Ģ]1 mediated hemodynamic activity can both simultaneously exist during myocardial ischemia and reperfusion injury.

"These findings might have implications for current clinical practice in the treatment of patients with cardiogenic shock or cardiac arrest", says Eckle. "In fact, a cardiogenic shock after myocardial ischemia disallows the use of esmolol due to hemodynamic instability." Interestingly, a definite recommendation for a specific catecholamine regimen in cardiogenic shock is lacking.

Combination therapy of epinephrine with esmolol seems less intuitive in cardiogenic shock after myocardial ischemia according to the research; higher esmolol doses could compromise epinephrine mediated increases of cardiac output via Ģ]1 adrenergic receptor inotropic and chronotropic effects, or higher epinephrine doses could compromise esmolol mediated cardioprotection via Ģ]1 adrenergic receptor blockade.

Surprisingly, by increasing the esmolol dose, the study team was able to restore esmolol-cardioprotection while heart rate and some blood pressures in the early reperfusion phase were significantly increased compared to an esmolol treatment alone.

"This finding is novel and highlights that esmolol cardioprotection is not fully understood," says Eckle. Having increased heart rates, which is Ģ]1 mediated, and at the same time seeing cardioprotection via esmolol Ģ]1 blockade, indicates that only a part or short-term blockade of Ģ]1 receptors is necessary for the salutary effects of esmolol in myocardial ischemia and reperfusion injury.

While some clinicians occasionally use esmolol in patients on epinephrine infusion due to cardiogenic shock going off cardiac bypass to treat epinephrine-induced arrhythmias, no study to date has evaluated potential cardioprotective effects of esmolol-epinephrine co-administration during cardiac bypass surgery or a cardiogenic shock. As this is the first animal study on epinephrine-esmolol co-administration during myocardial ischemia and reperfusion injury, further studies in larger animals using multiple dosing protocols are suggested.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Beta Blocker Intolerant Heart Attack Patients may Have an Alternative Treatment

New study suggests an alternative treatment for beta blocker intolerant heart attack patients.

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Palpitations And Arrhythmias Signature Drug Toxicity Statins Drugs Banned in India Cardiomyopathy 

What's New on Medindia

Promising New Approach to Treat Symptoms of Psychosis

Astronomers Help Fight Cancer: Here's How

Home Remedies for Pink Eye
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive