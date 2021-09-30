Dengue DENV 2 Variant can Create a Havoc

Healthcare experts find another challenge in the form of the new dengue variant which is pervading faster in more than eleven states of India, now.
As the dengue outbreak in India was believed to be in control, the new dengue DENV 2 variant has made several people severely ill (high fever), in many parts of the country already.
Out of all the variants, the dengue DENV 2 is found to be the most lethal that can potentially cause devastating internal bleeds in patients.
Dr. Balram added that the regular prevention methods for preventing mosquitoes are good enough to follow for the new strain of Dengue DENV 2 variant as well.
Meanwhile, another expert from the PSRI hospital, Dr. Vineeta Singh told the media that, the dengue DENV 2 variant can cause high-grade fever, pain in the bone joints, vomiting, hemorrhages, and dengue shocks.
If a person had a previous experience of dengue fever already then they are more susceptible to the risk of serious illness with a second infection. Paracetamol can help in managing fever, along with taking sufficient rest and staying hydrated. Avoiding aspirin and analgesics is recommended by healthcare professionals.
Source: Medindia