Dengue DENV 2 Variant can Create a Havoc

This strain is most virulent and has the potential to increase the mortality rates, says Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director-General, and Indian Council of Medical Research. He added that people should be cautioned and not to allow water to stagnate anywhere in and around the living spaces. Wearing fully covered dresses can prevent the attack of the mosquitoes to a certain extent. Dengue causing mosquitoes attack mostly during the daytime and hence people should be careful in the daytime to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.Dr. Balram added that the regular prevention methods for preventing mosquitoes are good enough to follow for the new strain of Dengue DENV 2 variant as well.Meanwhile, another expert from the PSRI hospital, Dr. Vineeta Singh told the media that, the dengue DENV 2 variant can cause high-grade fever, pain in the bone joints, vomiting, hemorrhages, and dengue shocks.If a person had a previous experience of dengue fever already then they are more susceptible to the risk of serious illness with a second infection. Paracetamol can help in managing fever, along with taking sufficient rest and staying hydrated. Avoiding aspirin and analgesics is recommended by healthcare professionals.Source: Medindia