About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Dengue DENV 2 Variant can Create a Havoc

by Senthil Kumar on September 30, 2021 at 10:56 AM
Font : A-A+

Dengue DENV 2 Variant can Create a Havoc

Healthcare experts find another challenge in the form of the new dengue variant which is pervading faster in more than eleven states of India, now.

As the dengue outbreak in India was believed to be in control, the new dengue DENV 2 variant has made several people severely ill (high fever), in many parts of the country already.

Advertisement


Out of all the variants, the dengue DENV 2 is found to be the most lethal that can potentially cause devastating internal bleeds in patients.

This strain is most virulent and has the potential to increase the mortality rates, says Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director-General, and Indian Council of Medical Research. He added that people should be cautioned and not to allow water to stagnate anywhere in and around the living spaces. Wearing fully covered dresses can prevent the attack of the mosquitoes to a certain extent. Dengue causing mosquitoes attack mostly during the daytime and hence people should be careful in the daytime to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.
Advertisement

Dr. Balram added that the regular prevention methods for preventing mosquitoes are good enough to follow for the new strain of Dengue DENV 2 variant as well.

Meanwhile, another expert from the PSRI hospital, Dr. Vineeta Singh told the media that, the dengue DENV 2 variant can cause high-grade fever, pain in the bone joints, vomiting, hemorrhages, and dengue shocks.

If a person had a previous experience of dengue fever already then they are more susceptible to the risk of serious illness with a second infection. Paracetamol can help in managing fever, along with taking sufficient rest and staying hydrated. Avoiding aspirin and analgesics is recommended by healthcare professionals.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Whey Protein Microgel Might Induce Better Insulin Response
Researchers Reveal More Details On Formation of Faeces >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India's Healthcare
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India's Healthcare
How to Train Our Tongue?
How to Train Our Tongue?
Good Nutrition Linked to Better Mental Health in School Children
Good Nutrition Linked to Better Mental Health in School Children
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Top 15 Do´s and Don´ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Dengue
Dengue
Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include ......
Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic ......
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Chikungunya
Chikungunya
Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash...
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosqu...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close