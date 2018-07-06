Daytime Sleepiness: Do Girls Get More Tired Than Boys?

Adverse effects of daytime sleepiness can hit teenage girls harder compared to boys of the same age. These effects such tiredness and low motivation can be observed more in these girls who have poor sleep quality. The findings of this study are published in the Sleep journal.

The study examined whether teen boys and girls report the similar negative impact of sleep disturbances on their daytime functioning.



‘Teenage girls reported more difficulties staying awake during the class in the morning, afternoon, and during homework hours than boys. ’ "What was most surprising is the fact that teenage girls reported a higher degree of interference of daytime sleepiness than teenage boys on multiple aspects of their school and personal activities," said co-author Pascale Gaudreault, who is completing her doctoral degree in clinical neuropsychology under the supervision of principal investigator Dr. Geneviève Forest at the Université du Québec en Outaouais in Gatineau, Québec, Canada. "For example, teenage girls have reported missing school significantly more often than teenage boys due to tiredness, as well as reported having lower motivation in school due to poor sleep quality."



731 adolescents (311 boys; 420 girls; ages 13 to 17.5 years; grades 9-11) completed a questionnaire about sleep and daytime functioning. Questions were answered on a seven-point Likert scale (1=never; 7=often). Gender differences were assessed using t-tests.



Study results show that teenage girls reported more difficulties staying awake during class in the morning, during class in the afternoon, and during homework hours than boys. They also reported feeling too tired to do activities with their friends, missing school because of being too tired, feeling less motivated in school because of their poor sleep, and taking naps during weekends more often than boys. However, there was no gender difference when it came to using coffee or energy drinks to compensate for daytime sleepiness or for falling asleep in class.



"These results suggest that teenage girls may be more vulnerable than teenage boys when it comes to the negative impacts of adolescence's sleep changes," said Gaudreault.



