Concussions may Lead to Epilepsy

In mice model, a cellular response to repeated concussions that may contribute to seizures has been discovered by scientists.



The study, published in JNeurosci, establishes a new animal model that could help improve our understanding of post-traumatic epilepsy.

Stefanie Robel, Oleksii Shandra and colleagues induced mild traumatic brain injury in mice to mimic blows to the head that result in human concussions.



‘New animal model could improve understanding of post-traumatic epilepsy. ’ A unique population of astrocytes responded to these injuries and the researchers observed spontaneous recurrent seizures in some mice within one month.



