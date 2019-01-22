Concussions may Lead to Epilepsy

In mice model, a cellular response to repeated concussions that may contribute to seizures has been discovered by scientists.
The study, published in JNeurosci, establishes a new animal model that could help improve our understanding of post-traumatic epilepsy.
Stefanie Robel, Oleksii Shandra and colleagues induced mild traumatic brain injury in mice to mimic blows to the head that result in human concussions.
A unique population of astrocytes responded to these injuries and the researchers observed spontaneous recurrent seizures in some mice within one month.
Source: Eurekalert