Complex Medication Regimens in Patients With Lung Disease

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 22, 2019 at 4:57 PM Drug News
Patients with interstitial lung disease--a group of disorders with progressive scarring of lung tissue, are often prescribed various common medications to target their disease specifically and to treat their symptoms.
A new Respirology study found that patients often experience significant burden associated with the treatment and management of their illness, and some are at risk of experiencing drug-disease interactions, or adverse outcomes that arise after receiving a drug that exacerbates their disease.

Among the 214 patients in the study, more than two-thirds were taking five or more medications. The potential for experiencing drug-disease interactions was especially high for patients who were prescribed systemic corticosteroids.

"It's exciting that we now have treatments with better evidence for managing patients with interstitial lung disease; however, a holistic approach with careful evaluation prior to treatment initiation is important to minimize treatment complexity and complications," said lead author Dr. Yet Khor, of Austin Health, in Australia.



Source: Eurekalert

