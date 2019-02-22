Patients with interstitial lung disease--a group of disorders with progressive scarring of lung tissue, are often prescribed various common medications to target their disease specifically and to treat their symptoms.

Complex Medication Regimens in Patients With Lung Disease

‘An approach with careful evaluation prior to treatment is essential to reduce treatment complexity and complications.’

A newstudy found that patients often experience significant burden associated with the treatment and management of their illness, and some are at risk of experiencing drug-disease interactions, or adverse outcomes that arise after receiving a drug that exacerbates their disease.Among the 214 patients in the study, more than two-thirds were taking five or more medications. The potential for experiencing drug-disease interactions was especially high for patients who were prescribed systemic corticosteroids."It's exciting that we now have treatments with better evidence for managing patients with interstitial lung disease; however, a holistic approach with careful evaluation prior to treatment initiation is important to minimize treatment complexity and complications," said lead author Dr. Yet Khor, of Austin Health, in Australia.Source: Eurekalert