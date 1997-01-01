List of Drugs that may cause Bradycardia (Slow Heart Rate)

Most Common -
Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness
Most Common-
Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath
Most Common-
Blue baby, respiratory obstruction, slow heart rate, reflux of surfactant into the endotracheal tube and requirement for manual ventilation
Most Common-
Low blood pressure, slow heart rate and dry mouth
Most Common -
Shock, coma, stroke, brain swelling, convulsions, abnormal heart rhythm, cardiac arrest, heart attack, heart failure, slow heart rate, bluish, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, lung swelling, respiratory insufficiency and aspiration
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common-
Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain
Most Common -
Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure