List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Endometrial Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Endometrial Cancer

Cyclophosphamide Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body. Trade Names : More...

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer. Trade Names : More...

Ethinyl Estradiol and Levonorgestrel Ethinyl Estradiol and Levonorgestrel contains estrogen and progestin, used as a highly effective oral contraceptive. In addition, it reduces the risk of ovarian and endometrial cancer, ovarian cysts and fibrocystic breast disease. It also helps to regularize cycles and reduce the incidence of anemia, premenstrual tension and pain during periods. It helps to improve endometriosis and pelvic inflammatory disease.

Lomustine Lomustine is an alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer. Trade Names :

Mechlorethamine Mechlorethamine is an alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer.

Megestrol Megestrol is a progesterone derivative, prescribed for breast cancer, uterine cancer, loss of appetite, physical wasting, or unexplained significant weight loss in patients with diagnosis of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Trade Names :