medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Protein in Brain Network can Prevent Opioid Addiction

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  February 20, 2018 at 12:21 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly identified protein can make opioid painkillers effective at lower doses thus preventing the mechanism that leads to addiction, finds a research team from Mount Sinai School of Medicine. The findings of the study are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Protein in Brain Network can Prevent Opioid Addiction
Protein in Brain Network can Prevent Opioid Addiction

The protein, RGSz1 (Regulator of G protein signaling z1), which is expressed in brain regions that mediate analgesic responses, is part of an intracellular network that controls the pain-relieving effects of opioid analgesics like morphine, fentanyl, and methadone without increasing the risk of reward or dependence. The mechanisms uncovered in this study may provide novel avenues for pharmacological interventions that can be used to optimize the actions of opioid medications, leading to safer and less addictive treatments.

Opioids are powerful analgesics, but when they are used long-term, they promote dependence and can easily transition to addiction. Patients who receive opioids for chronic pain require higher amounts of the drug over time as they develop analgesic tolerance. The need for higher amounts not only results in severe and often life-threatening adverse effects, but it also increases the risk for dependence and addiction. Amidst the current opioid crisis in the United States, there is an immediate need to develop novel therapeutic interventions for safer and more efficient analgesics.

The development of safer opioids is challenging because opioid receptors are expressed throughout the brain and not just in the cells mediating pain relief. The Mount Sinai research team targeted an intracellular network that controls the actions of opioids primarily in the periaqueductal gray, a brain region that plays a critical role in analgesic responses. Using genetic mouse models for global or brain region-targeted manipulation of RGSz1 expression, Mount Sinai scientists identified RGSz1 as a negative modulator of opioid analgesia, and a tolerance-promoting factor. Mice that lacked the gene responsible for encoding RGSz1 (RGSz1 knockout mice) responded to significantly lower doses of opioids to achieve pain relief. Furthermore, when RGSz1 activity was blocked, opioids were less rewarding, providing further evidence that RGSz1-controlled pathways may be targeted to optimize the therapeutic actions of opioids.

"Our discovery that RGSz1 and RGSz1 regulated pathways can be targeted to promote analgesia is very exciting because it enables us to develop strategies for the use of low opioid doses for pain relief," says Venetia Zachariou, PhD, Associate Professor in the Fishberg Department of Neuroscience, the Department of Pharmacological Sciences, The Friedman Brain Institute, and The Addiction Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Additionally, the research team discovered that RGSz1 competes with another RGS protein, Axin 2, and this competition controls the function of the protein β-catenin. β-catenin plays an important role in opioid actions by promoting the expression of genes that counteract the maladaptive changes associated with analgesic tolerance. This is another factor uncovered in this study that provides insight about the cellular and molecular pathways that mediate the actions of opioids in specific brain regions or cell types, which is essential for the development of safer therapeutics for analgesia or addiction.

"RGSz1 is expressed only in subsets of neurons that mediate opioid actions. The actions of opioids in addiction-related networks are mediated by distinct RGS proteins. We are now screening currently prescribed opioids as well as new compounds to determine their abuse potential and analgesic efficacy based on the RGS protein they activate. That knowledge will be power in the fight against this deadly opioid epidemic," says Dr. Zachariou.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Map of Pain Genes Could Pave Way For New Analgesic Drugs

Map of Pain Genes Could Pave Way For New Analgesic Drugs

Scientists have developed a "network map" of pain genes that could help identify new analgesic drugs.

Morphine-like Protein With Analgesic and Tranquilizing Qualities Discovered in Coffee

Morphine-like Protein With Analgesic and Tranquilizing Qualities Discovered in Coffee

A protein with morphine-like effects has been identified in coffee that has analgesic and mildly tranquilizing qualities.

Non Addictive and Safe Opioid Analgesics Reported in Animal Models

Non Addictive and Safe Opioid Analgesics Reported in Animal Models

The discovery of non addictive and safe opioid analgesics without any respiratory side effects was reported in animal models.

Does Pain Processing Alter After Opioid Discontinuation?

Does Pain Processing Alter After Opioid Discontinuation?

Changes in pain processing occur in healthy men who received a short-term application of a potent opioid, reveals a new study.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cannabis Drug Abuse Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Drug Detox Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Palliative care is a specialized multifaceted care for patients with chronic or terminal illness to ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...