medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Mechanism of the Largest Protein Identified

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  January 13, 2018 at 12:13 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An important mechanism in the regulation of a protein that plays an essential role in the function of skeletal muscle and the heart has been identified by recent research at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares Carlos III (CNIC) and Columbia University in New York.
Mechanism of the Largest Protein Identified
Mechanism of the Largest Protein Identified

The study describes a new mechanism in the regulation of the elasticity of the giant protein titin. Titin, explained Alegre-Cebollada, is a key protein in the functioning of striated muscles throughout the body, particularly in the heart: "the proof of this is that mutations in the titin gene are a common cause of diseases affecting the muscles of the body and the heart."

Titin is the largest protein in the human body and as such has a multitude of functions. According to Jorge Alegre-Cebollada, "in simple terms, we can think of titin as a 'molecular spring' that allows muscle cells to contract in synchrony." However, it is not a simple spring, and the many mechanisms that determine titin elasticity include the unfolding of specific regions in its structure called immunoglobulin domains. In all, titin elasticity is determined by the concerted action of more than 100 immunoglobulin domains within the protein.

Using bioinformatic and structural biology approaches, the research team found that the immunoglobulin domains have a high cysteine content. This amino acid confers special properties. Jorge Alegre-Cebollada explained that "when 2 cyteines in a protein come close to one another, they can form a chemical link between different parts of the polypeptide chain called a disulfide bond."

The research team observed that many of the immunoglobulin domains in titin form disulfide links and that the cysteines participating in them can change dynamically, a process called isomerization. The most interesting finding was that the formation and isomerization of disulfide bonds cause major changes in the elastic properties of titin.

The formation of disulfide bonds is an example of a broader class of biochemical transformations known as reduction-oxidation (redox). It has long been known that many disease processes affecting the heart, including myocardial infarction, involve sudden and drastic changes in the redox state of the heart muscle.

Dr. Alegre-Cebollada's group is currently investigating how our cells modify the titin redox state as a mechanism to modulate skeletal and heart muscle activity and how different diseases can interfere with the mechanical action of the protein, resulting in loss of functionality. Alegre-Cebollada concludes, "Our mechanical findings were made possible by reconstituting contractile systems in vitro. While we have learned a lot through this approach, the challenge now is to understand how these basic principles operate in a living organism. This is the focus of our current research, using a multidisciplinary approach that combines advanced techniques in physiology, biology, and biochemistry."

The study is the result of a collaboration between Dr. Alegre-Cebollada and Professor Julio Fernández at Columbia University. Professor Fernández is a pioneer in the development of single-molecule biophysical techniques for investigating the mechanical properties of proteins, and his collaboration with Dr. Alegre-Cebollada has made it possible to describe the biochemical regulation of protein mechanics.

The complete research is published in the journal Nature Communications.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is an inherited disease of the heart muscle (myocardium).

Rhabdomyolysis

Rhabdomyolysis

Rhabdomyolysis is the breakdown of muscle tissues leading to the release of contents of the muscle fibre into the bloodstream.

Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Are you getting adequate amount of protein from food, if not you need to supplement protein in your diet and this can make a difference to your overall fitness and wellbeing.

Dystonia

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is a collection of symptoms caused due to excessive amount of cortisol in the body ...

 CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...