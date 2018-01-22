medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is Cost-Effective in Treating Teen Depression

by Hannah Joy on  January 22, 2018 at 2:03 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) when given in a primary care setting was found to be cost-effective in treating teen depression who quickly stop using antidepressants, reveals a new study.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is Cost-Effective in Treating Teen Depression
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is Cost-Effective in Treating Teen Depression

The Kaiser Permanente study was published in the journal Pediatrics. This work builds upon previous research, also published in Pediatrics, showing that CBT improved time to diagnostic recovery from major depression for teenagers who received CBT in their primary care clinic.

Participants who received CBT learned how to modify their behaviors, challenge their unrealistic and negative beliefs, and think more positively.

Depression is a widespread and costly health problem in the U.S., with one estimate placing the total economic burden of depression at more than $210 billion annually. Among adolescents, the prevalence of depression is on the rise.

Antidepressant medications are the usual course of treatment for adolescents diagnosed with depression, but as many as half of families with a depressed child choose not to begin antidepressant therapy. And among those who do begin treatment, nearly half do not continue, for reasons including side effects, lack of benefit and cost.

"Untreated or undertreated depression is a serious burden for many adolescents and their families, and the impact is often felt for many years after diagnosis," said John Dickerson, PhD, a health economist at the Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Research and lead author of the new publication.

"Now we have evidence that CBT is not only clinically effective, but cost-effective as well. This is good news for patients, their families and health care systems."

In their new analysis, the study team showed that over a two-year period, depression-related health care costs for adolescents who received CBT were about $5,000 less on average than depressed adolescents in the control group, who received usual care without CBT.

Researchers examined depression-related costs from a societal perspective, meaning they accounted for costs experienced by patients and their families in addition to the costs borne by the health care system.

In addition to the cost of delivering the CBT intervention to patients, researchers examined the cost of mental health-related inpatient hospital stays, a wide variety of medical and mental health services, and the time that parents spent taking their children to services, among other factors.

The study, which included 212 adolescents who received care in Kaiser Permanente primary care clinics in Oregon and Washington, showed that a CBT intervention can be brief and still deliver long-term benefits in terms of cost and clinical outcomes.

"Most other studies of CBT for depressed youths that we looked at involved a much longer treatment program than the one we tested," Dickerson explained.

"We chose to test a 'lean' model with a smaller number of CBT sessions because such a model is more likely to be adopted by health care organizations. It's important for health systems and families to know that a brief CBT program is likely to improve mental health outcomes for depressed adolescents who decline antidepressants, and is also likely to be cost-effective over time."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Speed, Ecstasy Use Linked to Teen Depression

Speed, Ecstasy Use Linked to Teen Depression

Use of speed and ecstasy associated with depression in teenagers, shows study published in Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health .

Study Finds Teen Risk Behavior Increases If Teens Believe They Will Die Young

Study Finds Teen Risk Behavior Increases If Teens Believe They Will Die Young

Research found some teenagers' expectations that they will not live long, healthy lives may actually lead them to risky behaviors such as substance abuse and suicide attempts.

Children Unhappy At School and Home More Likely to Seek Out Sex and Booze

Children Unhappy At School and Home More Likely to Seek Out Sex and Booze

A new study from the Centre for Public Health, Liverpool John Moores University has revealed that children who are unhappy at school or home are much more likely to turn to sex and alcohol.

Medication Switch and Behavior Therapy Helps Teens With Severe Depression

Medication Switch and Behavior Therapy Helps Teens With Severe Depression

Study offers new hope for teenagers with treatment-resistant depression.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Depression

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Reiki and Pranic Healing Bullying at School - Tips For Schools Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 All About Vitamin A

All About Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an extremely vital vitamin needed for the eyes, skin, hair, immunity and during ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Blood groups are of four important types determined by the presence or absence of specific ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...