medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

XW Labs Initiates First-in-Human Phase I Study for Novel Narcolepsy Treatment

Monday, March 12, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

WUHAN, China, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XW Laboratories Inc. (XW Labs) announced the initiation of a Phase 1 single

ascending dose (SAD) study in healthy subjects in Australia for its novel proprietary compound XW10172 to assess safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics. XW10172 is the lead compound in XW Labs' pipeline for a next generation small molecule treatment
for narcolepsy, a rare chronic neurological disorder which affects sleep regulation. XW Labs intends to begin a multiple ascending dose study pending satisfactory outcome of the initial doses from the SAD study.

XW Labs' drug discovery team identified XW10172 through its efforts to create a narcolepsy treatment that exhibits favorable efficacy compared to existing first-line treatments but with better compliance and tolerability. Narcolepsy is a sleep disorder with abnormal regulation of the sleep-wake cycle. Patients with narcolepsy type 1 typically present with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy among other symptoms. Most currently available treatments of narcolepsy target one symptom and those treating both EDS and cataplexy may be associated with intolerable side effects or inconvenient dosing regimen. XW10172 is a novel agent that is expected not only to be efficacious in treating the primary symptoms of narcolepsy but also improve the tolerability and dosing convenience.

"In just over three years, we went from an idea to first-in-human clinical trials," said Dr. Jia-Ning Xiang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of XW Labs. "This demonstrates that our platform technology can deliver better compounds into the clinic in a shorter amount of time than traditional Research and Development approaches for neurological disorders such as narcolepsy."

XW Labs is a biopharmaceutical Research and Development company with its focuses on neurological disorders. The company has established a diversified portfolio of lead compounds in the Central Nervous System therapeutic area through its three drug discovery platforms. XW Labs' first two platforms aim at delivering best-in-class medicine with potential for new indications. Its third platform is a novel platform focused on reducing damage to the mitochondria, which has been linked to many neurological disorders.

About XW Laboratories Inc.

XW Laboratories Inc. (XW Labs) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders with primary research and development activities located in Wuhan, Mainland China and New Taipei City, Taiwan. XW Labs' expertise in drug design and specialized drug platforms provide critical competitive advantages to shortening the time it takes to identify best-in-class development candidates.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xw-labs-initiates-first-in-human-phase-i-study-for-novel-narcolepsy-treatment-300609817.html

SOURCE XW Laboratories Inc.



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Siri and Alexa are already changing how Europeans get health info, DRG Digital | Manhattan Research data show Menarini Hires Their 17,000th Employee Holcomb - Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa is Now Holcomb - Kreithen Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, Adding a Dermatologist to the Ever Growing Medical Practice Pulsante® Therapy Awarded Prestigious Forfait Innovation Package to Fast-Track Medical Innovation for Cluster Headache in France Beacon Health Options Names Dan Sheehan as Chief Information Officer

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.