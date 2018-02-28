What's Happening With These Biotech Stocks? -- Illumina, Immune Design, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, and ImmunoGen

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community.

Illumina

On Tuesday, shares in San Diego, California headquartered Illumina Inc. saw a decline of 1.59%, ending the day at $229.73. The stock recorded a trading volume of 671,130 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.92% over the previous three months and 37.71% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.71% and 13.22%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Illumina, which provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.32.

On January 30th, 2018, Illumina announced its financial results for the Q4 FY17 and FY17. For Q4 2017, revenue was $778 million, GAAP net income attributable to Company stockholders was $68 million, and cash flow from operations was $294 million. For the full year 2017, revenue was $2,752 million, GAAP net income attributable to Company stockholders was $726 million, and cash flow from operations was $875 million.

On February 05th, 2018, research firm Citigroup upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

Immune Design

Shares in Seattle, Washington headquartered Immune Design Corp. ended the day 3.08% lower at $3.15 with a total trading volume of 285,966 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 12.50%. Shares of the Company, which engages in the research and development for vivo immunotherapy treatments, have an RSI of 40.16.

On February 09th, 2018, Immune Design announced that senior management will present at the Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on March 12th, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. ET in Boston. A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Calabasas, California-based ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd finished 1.58% lower at $0.27 with a total trading volume of 868,628 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 5.80%. Shares of the Company, which develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers, have an RSI of 51.91.

On February 13th, 2018, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics announced that during Q4 ended December 31st, 2017, the Company received approximately $5.77 million of gross proceeds from the exercise of warrants in connection with the July 2017 underwritten public offering. The Company ended 2017 with approximately $6.6 million in cash.

ImmunoGen

Waltham, Massachusetts headquartered ImmunoGen Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 3.00 million shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 0.73% lower at $10.92. The Company's shares have surged 30.47% in the past month, 82.91% in the previous three months, and 232.93% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 31.69% and 64.25%, respectively. Additionally, shares of ImmunoGen, which develops targeted anticancer therapeutics, have an RSI of 62.23.

On February 06th, 2018, ImmunoGen announced that its management will present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on March 13th, 2018 at 8:40 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investors section of the Company's website.

On February 08th, 2018, research firm RBC Capital Markets resumed its 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $12 per share.

