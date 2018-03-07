medindia
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 Drug News
WASHINGTON, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that it will

participate at the following upcoming investor conferences in March 2018.

The Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on Monday,

March 12, 2018. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The corporate presentations given at the Cowen and Oppenheimer conferences will be available live on Vanda's corporate website, where they also will be archived for 30 days. To access the presentations, go to Vanda's website at www.vandapharma.com and click on the Presentations tab on the Investor Relations page. Please connect to the website several minutes prior to the start of the live presentations.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda, please visit www.vandapharma.com.

Company Contact:Jim Kelly Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.(202) 734-3428jim.kelly@vandapharma.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-participation-at-march-2018-investor-conferences-300609218.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.



