Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that it will

March 2018

participate at the following upcoming investor conferences in

The Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on Monday,

The Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The corporate presentations given at the Cowen and Oppenheimer conferences will be available live on Vanda's corporate website, where they also will be archived for 30 days. To access the presentations, go to Vanda's website at www.vandapharma.com and click on the Presentations tab on the Investor Relations page. Please connect to the website several minutes prior to the start of the live presentations.

