The global microbial testing market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.77% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Microbial TestingMicrobial testing is a process of identifying microbial

contamination in samples of food and beverages, cosmetics, energy, environment, and drugs. The microbial testing technique employs biological, chemical, biochemical, or molecular methods to identify and quantify microbes.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3312114 Technavio'sanalysts forecast the global microbial testing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.77% during the period 2018-2022.The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microbial testing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.• Americas• APAC• EMEATechnavio's report, Global Microbial Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.• Abbott• bioMérieux• Bio-Rad Laboratories• F. Hoffmann La Roche• Thermo Fisher Scientific• Rise in older adult population• For a full, detailed list, view our report• Lack of skilled professionals• For a full, detailed list, view our report• Emergence of new infectious diseases• For a full, detailed list, view our report• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3312114 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information:Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

