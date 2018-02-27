NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for non-opioid pain treatment totaled $9.9 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $22.6 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% for the period of 2017-2022. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343383 •

Medical cannabis market for non-opioid pain treatment totaledin 2017 and is estimated to reachby 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% for the period of 2017-2022. • Omega 3 fatty acid market for non-opioid pain treatment totaledin 2017 and is estimated to reachby 2022, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% for the period of 2017-2022.This study will provide the reader with the knowledge to adequately view and assess alternative areas of pain treatment that are penetrating the conventional pain treatment market. In response to the new treatment areas, the industry is faced with unprecedented challenges regarding patient quality of life, treatment liability and government limitations and compliance. The study provides insights into the market potential in the segments discussed in the report as these areas are the most pressing in terms of their potential benefits and how they compare when being evaluated against prescription opioid therapies. The report is designed to provide the reader with a background of the pain management industry and current factors influencing growth and provide decision-makers with the tools to make decisions regarding expanding into the newest areas of pain management treatment in regard to non-opioid treatments.This BCC Research report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for pain management. The geographical scope of this study is global. This study addresses acute versus chronic pain, treatments and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.• Medical cannabis treatments. • Capsaicin-derived treatments. • Menthol-containing treatments. • Omega 3 fatty acid-containing treatments. • Botulinum toxins.• Arthritis. • Cancer?brain, breast, colorectal, leukemia/lymphoma, melanoma, prostate, others. • Dental. • Epilepsy. • Fibromyalgia. • Migraine. • Multiple sclerosis. • Surgical. A regional analysis of these product segments is also provided, including the specific countries listed below and including countries not listed as a "rest of the world" market. •. •. •. •. •. •. •. •. •. •. •. •. •. •. Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use, current market value and forecasts. Not covered in the report are drugs or devices that are considered "conventional" in professional treatment guidelines that are due to either controversial issues such as those with medical cannabis or those that are not commonly prescribed or recommended due to a lack of clinical data, education or other factors.• AbbVie Inc. • Acorda Therapeutics Inc. • Allergan PLC. • Australian Department of Health. • Bedrocan BV. • Central Intelligence Agency. • Consumer Healthcare Products Association. • Corporate Pharmacy (). • Food and Drug Administration. • Government of, Health Canada. • Grünenthal Group. • GW Pharmaceuticals. • Hydra Biosciences Inc. • Medical Marijuana Inc. • Merz Pharma. • Metagenics Inc. • National Institute on Drug Abuse. • Oregon Department of Agriculture. • Oregon Health Authority. • Oregon Liquor Control Commission. • Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. • The American Oil Chemists' Society. • The World Bank. • The World Health Organization. • U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. • U.S. Census Bureau. • U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. • U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics. • U.S. WorldMeds LLC. • United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. •This report is based on extensive primary research, including interviews with market participants, pain management physicians and care providers, government personnel and researchers. Secondary research is used to supplement primary methods, which include insurance and reimbursement databases, government health and lifestyle databases, relevant journals, company literature and investment reports. The report is global in scope with a special emphasis on major global markets such asand. Market data is based on 2017 market conditions, using 2017 as the base year. Historical data is provided for 2016 while forecast data is provided for 2022.. •(EMEA). •. •Medical Cannabis Capsaicin-Derived Menthol-Containing Omega-3 Fatty Acid-Containing Onabotuliniumtoxin A, etc.- Brain - Breast - Colorectal - Leukemia /Lymphoma - Melanoma - Prostate - Others- Diabetes - Epilepsy - Migraine - Multiple Sclerosis - OthersArthritis Fibromyalgia OthersDental Surgical OtherEMEA -Medical cannabis • Largest alternative non-opioid market segment, accounting for a 73% market share. •is the largest market for medical cannabis, accounting for 50% of global sales. • The street cost of cannabis is the highest in(it is illegal for all uses in). • Medical cannabis is most often used to control pain in orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions. Arthritis and fibromyalgia are the most common individual indications. About 57% of sales are for this group of indications. • Increasing use in neuropathic pain has shown effectiveness. • Growing number of medical cannabis clinical trial listings. Capsaicin-derived treatments • Smallest market segment, accounting for just 3% of the global non-opioid pain treatment market. Menthol-containing treatments • Second-largest alternative non-opioid market segment, accounting for a 9% market share. • Menthol-containing treatments have been shown to be effective in treating neuropathies. • Increasing rate of diabetes and other conditions with high prevalence of neuropathies will fuel growth. • Major market segment in Latin American pain treatment markets. Omega-3 fatty acid-containing • Accounts for 9% of the global non-opioid pain treatment market. • Aging populations will be a strong driver for growth. • Increasing orthopedic conditions and injuries will support growth. • Major segment inpain treatment markets, accounting for 30% to 50% of non-opioid pain treatment sales in developed countries. Botulinum toxins • Accounts for 5% of the global non-opioid pain treatment market. • Botox is the leading product in the segment and is marketed by Allergan. • The U.S. market is the largest market due to the availability and reimbursement of Botox. • Global push for education in alternative migraine treatments and awareness. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343383 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

