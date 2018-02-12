LONDON, Fev. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291742
The global collateral ligament stabilizer system market is expected to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2025
Increase in number of sports injuries and road accidents is expected to boost the adoption of Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System (CLSS). According to Stanford Children's Health, around 3.5 million children aged 14 years and below are affected by some form of sport-related injury every year. This shows the potential demand for CLSS in the coming years. Nearly one-third of all injuries affecting children arise due to sport-related activities. Sports Medicine Australia also estimated that 1 in 17 Australians suffer from sport trauma each year. According to the Zurich American Insurance Company, 62% of the injuries related to organized sports occur during practices. Thus, increasing sports-related injuries has resulted in the high demand for collateral ligament stabilizer systems. According to WHO, every year nearly 1.25 million people die due to road accidents and about 20 to 50 million are injured. Thus, the rise in number of road accidents is anticipated to heighten the adoption of CLSS. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population across the globe is another major factor propelling the growth of CLSS market. According to a report published by the U.S. Census Bureau, Japan has the highest percentage of aging population in the world. In 2015, about 26.6% of the population in Japan was aged 65 years and over, which accounted for nearly 33.7 million people. Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:
• The medial collateral ligament segment held the dominant share owing to the increase in number of medial collateral ligament trauma resulting from sports or road accidents • The grade 2 injury segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR due to the increase in number of grade 2 injuries and recommendations by medical practitioners to use collateral ligament stabilizer systems in such cases • On the basis of end use, orthopedic clinics held the largest share of the CLSS market owing to the increase in establishment of specialty clinics and growing preference of patients for such clinics • Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR owing to presence of high untapped opportunities, rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as osteoarthritis, and rise in number of accident & trauma cases
