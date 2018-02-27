NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthroscopy instruments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%
The
global arthroscopy instruments market is projected to reach USD 5.61 billion
by 2022 from USD 4.17 billion
in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors such as the high incidence of sports and trauma
injuries; growing aging population; technological developments; and efficient reimbursement systems in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05345164
However, the unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in most developing countries and budgetary constraint of hospitals to expand their infrastructure are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent Arthroscopes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period
On the basis of products, the arthroscopy instruments market is segmented into—arthroscopic implants, arthroscopes, visualization systems, motorized shavers, fluid management systems, and RF ablation systems. The arthroscopes market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Arthroscopes can be used multiple times after sterilization. However, sterilization reduces the life of an arthroscope and also increases the risk of cross-contamination (infection) if it is not sterilized as per the recommendation by the manufacturing companies. These factors are expected to increase the demand for single-use arthroscopes Knee arthroscopy application segment expected to be the largest segment in 2017
Segmentation on the basis of the application of arthroscopy includes knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, and other arthroscopic applications. Other arthroscopy applications include hip, elbow, wrist, foot & ankle arthroscopy. The knee arthroscopy application segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global arthroscopy instruments market in 2017. High number of knee arthroscopy surgeries, rising participation in sports, rising aging population, positive medical reimbursement systems, rising purchasing power of people, and rising awareness among patients regarding minimally invasive surgeries are key factors driving the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the arthroscopy instruments market
Geographically, the arthroscopy instruments market is segmented into North America
, Europe
, Asia Pacific
, and RoW. Asia Pacific
is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to its growing patient pool and on-going positive changes in healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, North America
is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017. Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:
• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 31%, Tier 2 – 49% and Tier 3 – 20% • By Designation – – C level – 28%, Director level – 19%, Others – 53% • By Region – North America
- 31%, Europe
– 33%, APAC – 19%, RoW – 17% The major players of the Arthroscopy instrumentss market are Arthrex (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker (US), CONMED (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Medtronic (Ireland
), Karl Storz
(Germany), B. Braun (Germany)
, Olympus (Japan
), Richard Wolf
(Germany), MEDICON (Germany), Sklar (US), Millennium (US), and GPC Medical (India
). Research Coverage
This report studies the arthroscopy instruments market based on type, application, and end user. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for key players. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries. Reasons to Buy the Report:
This research report focuses on various levels of analysis— market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the Arthroscopy instruments market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms garner greater market shares.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05345164
