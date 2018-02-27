medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

The global arthroscopy instruments market is projected to reach USD 5.61 billion by 2022 from USD 4.17 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 Research News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthroscopy instruments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% The

global arthroscopy instruments market is projected to reach USD 5.61 billion by 2022 from USD 4.17 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors such as the high incidence of sports and trauma
injuries; growing aging population; technological developments; and efficient reimbursement systems in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05345164 However, the unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in most developing countries and budgetary constraint of hospitals to expand their infrastructure are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent Arthroscopes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period On the basis of products, the arthroscopy instruments market is segmented into—arthroscopic implants, arthroscopes, visualization systems, motorized shavers, fluid management systems, and RF ablation systems. The arthroscopes market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Arthroscopes can be used multiple times after sterilization. However, sterilization reduces the life of an arthroscope and also increases the risk of cross-contamination (infection) if it is not sterilized as per the recommendation by the manufacturing companies. These factors are expected to increase the demand for single-use arthroscopes Knee arthroscopy application segment expected to be the largest segment in 2017 Segmentation on the basis of the application of arthroscopy includes knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, and other arthroscopic applications. Other arthroscopy applications include hip, elbow, wrist, foot & ankle arthroscopy. The knee arthroscopy application segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global arthroscopy instruments market in 2017. High number of knee arthroscopy surgeries, rising participation in sports, rising aging population, positive medical reimbursement systems, rising purchasing power of people, and rising awareness among patients regarding minimally invasive surgeries are key factors driving the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the arthroscopy instruments market Geographically, the arthroscopy instruments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to its growing patient pool and on-going positive changes in healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017. Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: • By Company Type - Tier 1 – 31%, Tier 2 – 49% and Tier 3 – 20% • By Designation – – C level – 28%, Director level – 19%, Others – 53% • By Region – North America - 31%, Europe – 33%, APAC – 19%, RoW – 17% The major players of the Arthroscopy instrumentss market are Arthrex (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker (US), CONMED (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Karl Storz (Germany), B. Braun (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Richard Wolf (Germany), MEDICON (Germany), Sklar (US), Millennium (US), and GPC Medical (India). Research Coverage This report studies the arthroscopy instruments market based on type, application, and end user. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for key players. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries. Reasons to Buy the Report: This research report focuses on various levels of analysis— market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the Arthroscopy instruments market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms garner greater market shares.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05345164 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-arthroscopy-instruments-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-561-billion-by-2022-from-usd-417-billion-in-2017-at-a-cagr-of-61-300604838.html

SOURCE Reportlinker



You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.