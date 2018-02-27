The global arthroscopy instruments market is projected to reach USD 5.61 billion by 2022 from USD 4.17 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthroscopy instruments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% The

Japan

