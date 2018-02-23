medindia
The American Turkish Society's 2018 Gala to Honor Dr. Mehmet Oz on May 2

Friday, February 23, 2018 General News
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Turkish Society will honor Dr. Mehmet

Oz at their 2018 Gala on Wednesday, May 2 at The Plaza in New York. Gala Chair, Martha Stewart will present Dr. Oz with The American Turkish Society's Outstanding Achievement Award for his significant contributions
and moral commitment to improving the lives of so many in the United States.

Dr. Oz has won nine Daytime Emmy Awards for The Dr. Oz Show and is a professor of Surgery at Columbia University. He directs the Complementary Medicine Program at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and performs 50 heart operations annually. His research includes heart replacement surgery, minimally invasive surgery, alternative medicine and health care policy. He has authored over 400 original publications, book chapters, and medical books, and has received numerous patents. He also hosts the internationally syndicated radio broadcast Daily Dose. He writes a newspaper column syndicated by Hearst in 175 markets internationally, and has a magazine, The Good Life, with Hearst, which was voted the hottest new publication in 2014.

"We are very proud to celebrate at the world-famous Plaza Hotel (@ThePlazaHotel) in Manhattan, the remarkable multi-profession, multi-faceted talents and accomplishments of our 2018 American Turkish Society (Amerikan Turk Cemiyeti) (@FollowTurkey) Gala Honoree Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz), in the fields of traditional medicine, cardiac surgery, holistic medicine, healthy living, publishing best-selling books, and producing and starring in Emmy-award winning multi-media shows. Mehmet brings out the best in all of us with his consistent excellence in so many fields of endeavor, and makes us all try harder in those that we navigate in our daily lives," said The American Turkish Society's Chairman, Murat Koprulu.

Founded in 1949, The American Turkish Society is the oldest, independent organization in the world dedicated to building bridges between the United States and Turkey. The American Turkish Society's mission is to enhance business, economic, and cultural ties between Turkey and the United States. The Society fosters understanding and cooperation between the countries through education, cultural exchange, philanthropy, humanitarian efforts and networking; presents and supports programs highlighting Turkish arts and culture; and nurtures the next generation of leaders through its Young Society Leaders program. Over 350 guests from the public and private sectors, including diplomats, leading business executives, artists, scholars and thought leaders from Turkey and the United States will support this year's Gala and all proceeds will benefit the non-profit's many programs in the areas of education, arts, culture, and business. For more on the American Turkish Society or to purchase tickets to this year's Gala, please visit www.americanturkishsociety.org

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-turkish-societys-2018-gala-to-honor-dr-mehmet-oz-on-may-2-300603178.html

SOURCE The American Turkish Society



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
