Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a Leading FUE Hair Transplant Clinic in the San Francisco Bay Area, Announces Educational Blog Archive

Monday, February 26, 2018 Clinical Trials News
Silicon Valley Hair Institute is the leader in robotic hair transplantation in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company is announcing a new blog archive on the topic of Follicular Unit Extraction or "FUE."

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, the San

Francisco Bay Area leader in hair transplantation, is proud to announce a new blog archive focused on "Follicular Unit Extraction" or "FUE." FUE is considered the bedrock of robotic hair transplantation, and many potential patients in the Bay Area may have heard of it, but not understand it fully.

"FUE and advances in robotic hair transplantation go hand in hand," explained Miguel Canales, founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute. "The new blog archive helps the San Francisco Bay Area community learn more about Follicular Unit Extraction, and how it has made hair restoration surgery much more comfortable and easier to recover from."

Archived blog posts highlighting FUE hair transplant procedures can be located at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/tag/fue-hair-transplant/. The new archive may allow San Francisco residents a quick avenue towards learning about robotic FUE procedures. Indeed, to find a quick overview regarding Follicular Unit Extraction, interested persons can visit: http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/. Most importantly, any individual - male or female - who believes themselves to be suffering from hair loss is urged to reach out for a consultation with Dr. Canales, as no two heads of hair are alike. An evaluation can be made including a recommendation on the best treatment strategy; Silicon Valley Hair Institute offers a complete array of treatment options, not just the FUE technology.

Blog Archive Can Offer Different Approaches to a FUE hair transplant in San Francisco

Here is background on this release. Precision can be an important factor in surgery. No cure for baldness has been found, yet a hair loss treatment plan specific to individuals can provide positive results. Choosing the right hair loss treatment for a woman can be different from a fixing a receding hairline on a man. Transgender residents requiring hair treatments may have specific issues for hair removal and replacement. Finding the answers to particular hair loss issues could of interest to the Bay Area community. A FUE hair transplant clinic in San Francisco can help individual residents find the right type of treatment, and some reading on the Web is a recommended first step towards learning one's options.

For this reason, Silicon Valley Hair Institute, led by Dr. Miguel Canales, a top hair restoration surgeon, has announced a new blog archive. Various posts for FUE hair transplant in San Francisco cover topics from male pattern baldness to more specific issues that impact women. With cross links to other keywords, the new archive allows the busy San Francisco Bay Area resident to quickly get educated about the latest options in hair restoration.

ABOUT SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE

Silicon Valley Hair Institute, under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Miguel Canales MD, is one of the best facilities offering San Francisco Bay Area hair transplants. Dr. Canales provides the full range of advanced hair transplant and hair restoration procedures for Bay Area residents, from San Francisco to San Mateo to Palo Alto. If one needs an FUE hair transplant specialist, look no further than this Bay Area hair transplant center. Dr. Canales also performs female hair transplants for women and eyebrow restoration, thus offering the best hair transplant and robotic hair replacement options. Persons interested in the cost of robotic hair transplantation can call today to 650-551-1100 for a no-cost consultation, or for more information visit http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/.

 

SOURCE Silicon Valley Hair Institute



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
