Shady Grove Fertility Expands and Opens State-of-the-Art IVF Center in Fairfax, Virginia

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
With 30% of Shady Grove Fertility's patients from Virginia, the added convenience of a Fairfax, VA location eliminates the need to travel to Rockville, MD for IVF procedures.

FAIRFAX, Va., March 08, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility announced today the grand opening of its

newest full-service IVF center in Fairfax, VA coming this April. In the past, Virginia residents had to travel to SGF's Rockville, MD location for procedures. The new 19,000 square foot space in Fairfax will be home to physician offices for patient consultations, a high-tech embryology laboratory—located adjacent to a spacious procedure center with an operating room, five recovery bays, and three embryo transfer rooms—as well as a dedicated andrology laboratory for sperm preparation.

Shady Grove Fertility is the largest fertility center in the nation and the Commonwealth of Virginia, and has been serving Northern Virginia with patient-centric fertility care for the past 25 years. SGF Virginia offers seven locations, nine reproductive endocrinologists, and one reproductive urologist, many of whom were named Northern Virginia Magazine's Top Doctors for Infertility.

"The opening of an IVF center in Fairfax, VA is especially significant for two reasons. It's in response to tremendous patient need and represents our continued growth in the region. As well, it significantly eases the travel required of nearly 30% of our patients who historically traveled to Rockville for procedures," says Chief Executive Officer of Shady Grove Fertility, Mark Segal. "Our Virginia patients will now have the added convenience of accessing the care they've come to expect from our center in a location much closer to home."

The Virginia center is home to the fourth embryology lab operated by Shady Grove Fertility, joining the largest freestanding IVF laboratory in the United States in Rockville, Maryland as well as Towson, MD; Atlanta, GA; and Chesterbrook, PA.

The lab is equipped with the very latest technology including anti-shake tables, special ventilation, state-of-the-art air filtration systems, advanced incubators and media, and inverted microscopes to evaluate embryo growth, development, and quality, to name a few. The lab will operate under the distinct leadership of nationally and internationally known Jim Graham, Laboratories Director, and Michael J. Tucker, Ph.D., Scientific Director of Shady Grove Fertility's IVF and Embryology Laboratories.

"Through Shady Grove Fertility's dedicated research and continuous innovation, our center stays at the cutting-edge of reproductive science to improve outcomes for our patients and help even more people conceive," says Eric D. Levens, M.D. of Shady Grove Fertility's Fairfax, VA location.

Located at 8501 Arlington Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22031, patients may now schedule an appointment at this location or any other throughout Virginia by calling the Shady Grove Fertility New Patient Center at 888-761-1967.

About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with 50,000 babies born and counting. With 41 physicians and 28 locations throughout MD, PA, VA, GA, and D.C., we offer patients individualized care, innovative financial options, and pregnancy rates among the highest of all national centers. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.

 

SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility



