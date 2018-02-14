Rectangle Health and North Metro Medical Center Announce Healthcare Payment Partnership

VALHALLA, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, the foremost healthcare payment solutions provider in

Jacksonville, Arkansas

the U.S., is pleased to announce a new partnership with North Metro Medical Center (NMMC), a mid-sized hospital serving the community ofand its surrounding areas. Using Rectangle Health's proprietary and customized Practice Management Bridge software, NMMC will be able to offer patients multiple payment plans, while also streamlining their own internal processes for patient payment collections.

Over the last several years, the patient responsibility for their healthcare payments has continued to rise and required a shift in process, technology and training for NMMC. "We needed a tech-savvy solution to help the hospital increase patient payments and lower our account receivable. Rectangle Health's patented software has been a blessing, we enjoy the fact we can now set up payments online, almost eliminating manual payment processes," says Carolyn Burns, Patient Account Counselor, NMMC.

NMMC was most impressed by how easily and efficiently the Practice Management Bridge software was able to be integrated into their existing system. "The integration went extremely well," says Christina Godfrey, Revenue Cycle Direction, NMCC. She continues, "Rectangle Health has allowed us to set up a solid payment plan on the front-end for our patients, so far we've received nothing but positive feedback from our patients."

"Our partnership with North Metro Medical Center highlights the perfect usage of our state-of-the-art patient payment process technology. NMMC patients can enjoy the same friction-free and easy payment experience they have with other industries, and hospitals such as NMMC can significantly streamline their internal processes for collecting from their patients," says Michael Peluso, General Manager for Rectangle Health.

About Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health is the leading healthcare payment and premium processing company. We provide hospitals, physician practices, insurance groups, and billing services with superior tracking, reporting, and state-of-the-art systems to effectively manage payments. Founded in 1992, the company is headquartered in Valhalla, New York.

About North Metro Medical Center

North Metro Medical Center is a proud member of the Jacksonville community and the surrounding areas. We as a community hospital want to serve our citizens, schools, businesses, and community outreach by caring for our communities by accomplishing our goal of providing the best quality care for the people who live and work in these areas. Staff at North Metro not only work in the area but live here. We are family, friends and neighbors that want this hospital to be a pillar in the community and something we as a community member will be proud of.

