Rebound Pharmacy Withdrawal - Danish Startup App Brings Awareness on Medicine Discontinuation as an Underestimated Challenge

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 Drug News
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Danish team behind the new app, which is part of the Rebound

Programme in Denmark, invites patients from all nations to join forces and give feedback to the current version of the app, so they can provide patients and health professionals an advanced withdrawal programme called
Rebound Pro in summer of 2018.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/644393/Rebound_Pharmacy.jpg )

The soft version of the App is launched today, and is part of the programme development, that seeks to prevent and decrease the epidemic rise of people getting medicine addicted, having withdrawal injuries, relapses and overdoses due to failed and unsupervised withdrawal processes, from medicine they have relied on through months or years.

Withdrawals from opioid painkillers, antidepressants and benzodiazepines, - affects the lives and health of million individuals each year, but the focus on this critical stage of medicine discontinuation is lacking.  

"Despite the continuously growing usage of antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and especially strong opioid painkillers (in USA alone between 43 - 50 % of the population above the age of 12, are on prescription medicine), there is no research supported method or individual support available to patients that reduce and withdraw from medication where the body experiences severe withdrawal symptoms" says Founder & CEO of Rebound Pro A/S Silvia Meyer. 

Silvia Meyer, explains: "The current practise of health care today - is expecting patients on high risk medication and antidepressants, to taper off on their own without being supported by an individual protocol, regular follow-ups, communication and monitoring. It's against common knowledge and beyond reason that this can be so with the technology we have today. We believe that the withdrawal period it's the direct cause of many relapses, overdoses and injuries that come along with a failed withdrawal." 

When quitting high risk medicine, the experience of a recurrence of severe physical or psychological symptoms and withdrawals, can be extremely hard and for many, the reason to not quitting, but stay on medication.

Rebound Pharmacy Withdrawal is the first app version of the programme, developed by previous patients in collaboration with specialists within the field of medicine & drug addiction.

Founder & CEO, Silvia Meyer, has personally struggled with medicine and opioid addiction for 14 years. It took many attempts, before discontinuation was possible and recovery succeeded since 2007.  

2012 she established the NGO Addiction Association Misbrugsportalen supporting people affected by drug and medicine, and families, through social impact projects.

With a strong team of 5 professionals and in collaboration with previous patients, she founded the Startup Health Tech Venture, Rebound Pro A/S developing the Rebound Programme motivated by the millions of patients across the world, that are affected by side effects, withdrawal injuries and medicine addiction each year.

Rebound Pharmacy Withdrawal - will give patients control over and insight in their own progress. In the app they can measure, evaluate and track their wellbeing and daily withdrawal symptoms and keep a diary all in one place.

"This programme will not only benefit patients in the future, but health professionals as well, when doctors are able to access patients individual progress, and thereby follow, support and adjust the dosage according to their symptoms and wellbeing" says Meyer

Dr. Mads Tandrup, Head of Medicine at King Island Treatment Clinic explains 

 "I am glad to be part of this development, as we are many health professionals that are quite aware of the challenge our patients have when they go home to withdraw, and we do not have a tool to provide them to increase their safety and our support other than consultations" 

"The programme will provide a higher level of patient safety during tapering, giving health care support and needed communication through a device that our patients already have in their pocket. We as doctors, will never be able monitor our patients at their home to support them in this period, so this is both a en effective, time efficient, preventive and quality assured method to offer my patients in the future" says Dr.Tandrup. 

The European team currently invites patients from all over the world, to participate in the development of next version by influencing with feedback.

You can download the released soft version here and be part of influencing the next version by joining the team https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LSGCRNQ

SOURCE Rebound Pro A/S



