Pure Plant Protein Brand, Growing Naturals, Launches Benefit Blends "AM Energy" and "PM Restore," As a 'One and Done' Nutrition Approach

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As sleep problems, lack of energy and obesity rank among

$39.99

$2.86

March 09-11, 2018

the top 5 health issues that consumers claim they are personally affected by, Growing Naturals is introducing a new line of power-up morning prep and power-down evening restorative nutrition rituals into a single scoop. Growing Naturals' first suite of products, Benefit Blends, includesand, both available in 14-serving canisters. Each canister has a suggested retail price of, which breaks down toper serving, less than a cup of coffee, and the new formulation will be available for retailers to sample for the first time at Expo West,

Part of a new condition-specific supplement trend, these products are uniquely allergen-friendly, vegan, non-GMO, great tasting and include many organic ingredients. The first SKUs of the Benefit Blends line feature a complete protein blend of pea and organic rice protein with dozens of other supplements and aids to provide consumers with energy and a way to fight pre-lunch hunger in the beginning of the day, and expert blends to address stress, sleep and snacking at night. Because the body requires replenishment of *protein every 24 hours and adults need 45-100g of protein per day, the first portion (18g) is provided in the A.M. Energy blend and the second (15g) in the P.M. Restore blend. These low-sugar blends can be shaken or blended with water or any type of milk, and P.M. Restore also works well as a hot sipping drink.

"Instead of chasing your cup of coffee with a protein shake, a handful of vitamins and a high fiber drink," said CEO of Growing Naturals, David Janow, "we developed this line to be a 'one and done' approach to a productive lifestyle. At night when our body needs to truly rest and recover for the next day, we put together a formula ranging from fiber to antioxidants, and chamomile to melatonin to help tackle this as well. The base of our product is, of course, hunger-curbing protein, which humans need replenished every 24 hours and can aid absorption of other nutrients. The initial Benefit Blends are powered by a combination of pure pea protein plus organic brown rice protein, Oryzatein®, which has been recognized by the FDA as a GRAS food, has been shown in two separate clinical trials -- one of which included MMA pro fighters -- and was shown for the first time to equal animal-based whey protein in building and maintaining muscle in a clinical trial."

Benefit Blends by Growing Naturals feature:

A.M. Energy comes in a Morning Mocha flavor and was developed as a morning power-up dietary supplement with 20% of the *daily requirement for protein. Key ingredients include 18g of complete plant protein (the equivalent of 3 eggs); 100 mg of caffeine from green tea extract and coffea robusta seeds (which compares to one cup of coffee); 6g of fiber (similar to 2.5 cups of raw broccoli); 4.8 mg of iron (equal to 6 cups of raw spinach leaves); plus 18 vitamins and minerals.

P.M. Restore in Divine Dark Chocolate flavor is designed to provide the other 15% of the *daily requirement for protein in a 24-hour period, along with a sleep blend, hunger-curbing fiber and the antioxidants the body needs for evening repair. Key ingredients include 15g of rice and pea protein (equal to 2.7 oz. of wild salmon); 5g of fiber (which compares to 2.1 cups of raw broccoli); 4.8g of iron (equal to 1.2 cups of kidney beans); and enough Vitamin C to equal a large tangerine. The proprietary relaxation and sleep blend includes Lemon Balm Leaf, Chamomile Flower, Melatonin, 5-HTP and 2 specialized amino acids.

About Growing Naturals, LLC: Growing Naturals is about delivering unique, premium nutrition, powered by pure plant protein, and convenient to all people no matter their eating lifestyle. Our Growing Naturals nutrition products, feature allergen-friendly, plant-based protein powders concentrated without chemicals, from organic brown rice and yellow peas. Benefit Blends by Growing Naturals, and the Pure Rice Protein products feature Oryzatein®. Shown to be the first plant protein to equal animal-based whey protein in building and maintaining muscle, Oryzatein® was also shown to more quickly absorb Leucine, the key muscle-building amino acid which allows rice protein to act like a complete protein.

*The daily requirement for protein varies based on a person's activity level, age and weight, but on average starts around 50 grams for adults.

Press Contact: Alyson Dutch, Brown + Dutch PR, Inc.310.456.7151, 191106@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-plant-protein-brand-growing-naturals-launches-benefit-blends-am-energy-and-pm-restore-as-a-one-and-done-nutrition-approach-300605759.html

SOURCE Growing Naturals